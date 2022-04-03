Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio

+ 20

Apartment Interiors • Vietnam Architects: Red5studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Đỗ Sỹ

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : An Decor , Hayholab , Light Art , Van A Chau , Zero Furniture

Construction : Red5studio, Bendecor

Design Team : Lai Chinh Truc, Nguyen Vinh Nhi, Tran Thi Kim Duyen, Pham Hoang Duy Nhan, Le Hung Thao

Country : Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this apartment are both working in the flow of art, there are so many inspirations and regenerates around them, and even the way they enjoy their home is not an exception. An Interesting title would make an interesting design, we believe. And now, dream on!

Walk-in from the entrance, we create a buffer area before the Dream Cave. Inside the cave is a doorway with no door that leads to other sections. There is a smaller cave right in the center of the apartment: the working area also the view catcher; because this cave will "make noise" for parties (DJ is the owner's hobby). Opposite that small cave is the living room with a giant sofa inspired by the Space-Age language, with a bunch of orange in the mainly white apartment.

Next to the working area, we put a small corner called "Autism Corner", drawing close to a small corner of the apartment and it comes with a window for not drowning the space around. On the other side of the small cave, we have an open cave at the entrance - where we have the kitchen and dining area. The signature of this area is the furniture that is not only retro but also modern with acrylic painted green and stainless steel, the resin dining table is inspired by water, which makes the light effect looks like water.

Inside the bedroom, the space opened - bedroom, bathroom connected without door and only separated by curves or glass wall. Windows or balcony access are covered by curves to get rid of those common straight lines. Many colors have been used in this apartment from the furniture, and many shapes in the design languages Retro, Retro Future, Space-Age.

The apartment makes use of the natural lights, opened corner of the cave will catch the sunlight and deliver it to the necessary corner of the apartment. At night, the cave changes the atmosphere to the inspired color from the 60s 70s movies, alongside the melody that the owner plays every night.