We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Vietnam
  5. Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio

Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio

Save this project
Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio

© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Red5studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Đỗ Sỹ
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Decor, Hayholab, Light Art, Van A Chau, Zero Furniture
  • Construction : Red5studio, Bendecor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this apartment are both working in the flow of art, there are so many inspirations and regenerates around them, and even the way they enjoy their home is not an exception. An Interesting title would make an interesting design, we believe. And now, dream on!

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Walk-in from the entrance, we create a buffer area before the Dream Cave. Inside the cave is a doorway with no door that leads to other sections. There is a smaller cave right in the center of the apartment: the working area also the view catcher; because this cave will "make noise" for parties (DJ is the owner's hobby). Opposite that small cave is the living room with a giant sofa inspired by the Space-Age language, with a bunch of orange in the mainly white apartment.

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ
Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Next to the working area, we put a small corner called "Autism Corner", drawing close to a small corner of the apartment and it comes with a window for not drowning the space around. On the other side of the small cave, we have an open cave at the entrance - where we have the kitchen and dining area. The signature of this area is the furniture that is not only retro but also modern with acrylic painted green and stainless steel, the resin dining table is inspired by water, which makes the light effect looks like water.

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Inside the bedroom, the space opened - bedroom, bathroom connected without door and only separated by curves or glass wall. Windows or balcony access are covered by curves to get rid of those common straight lines. Many colors have been used in this apartment from the furniture, and many shapes in the design languages Retro, Retro Future, Space-Age.

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

The apartment makes use of the natural lights, opened corner of the cave will catch the sunlight and deliver it to the necessary corner of the apartment. At night, the cave changes the atmosphere to the inspired color from the 60s 70s movies, alongside the melody that the owner plays every night.

Save this picture!
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:207 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Red5studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio" 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979530/dreamscape-apartment-red5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream