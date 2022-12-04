Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

+ 8

Design Team : Luisa Fernanda Rodriguez Uranga, Joel Armando Martinez Valdez, Rodrigo Duran

Construction Team : ArqMains

City : Mexico City

Country : Mexico

Text by Fernanda Escárcega Ch. A striking street view. The reception and waiting areas are as comfortable as they are attractive. A color bar and guest bar. Private microblading stations with clinical appearance and function. Tidy and accessible hairdressing, pedicure, manicure, and eyelash stations in full view of an employee who, at all times, takes care of the experience of each one of the clients and the diligent work of the more than thirty people who provide service in each branch.

Meeting the demands of a diverse range of services and the number of clients of Leonora was a challenge that the architecture office decided to address, precisely, from the concept of movement. Energy, dynamism, circulation, and curves; After understanding the nature of the operation of the branches and the substantial characteristics of their identity, VOID generated an architectural proposal that transmits the attributes of the brand and responds to the needs of a beauty studio of such magnitude.

The natural flow of the branches was integrated, at different levels, throughout the space: in the grain of the wood, in the sinuous steps of the floor, in the iconic arches of the mirrors, and, delicately, in the installation of translucent fabric clouds in the ceiling.

The sensation of spaciousness is achieved through the use of glass – inside and outside – and through the rhythmic incorporation of mirrors that extend and amplify the perception of the place and what happens inside it. This selection of materials also emphasizes the suggestion of the studio as a dresser within which the client takes a leading and stellar position, framed by the subtle sparkle of the brass plate that crowns each workstation.

Fully transparent due to the glass wall, the iconic arches, the staircase, and the service islands draw curves that both order and decorate the space. The double-height store is open to the outside, evoking the image of a dresser and replicating the mechanism of amplification and reflection, extending the space and the experience of its customers.

The colors achieve a sweet warmth that glows in the natural light and is accentuated by the lighting design and the sparkling brass plates around the mirrors, columns, bars, and work tables.

Almost invisible, on the floor, the precision of the lines and the arrangement of the furniture reconcile order and circulation. In the same way, the serene quality of the organic textures of the wood is integrated with the dynamic rhythm generated by the succession of steps, stations, and chairs in the space.