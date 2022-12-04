Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Mexico
  5. Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

Save
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeLeonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, ColumnLeonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, WindowsLeonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingLeonora Studio / VOID Studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Retail Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zaickz Moz

Text by Fernanda Escárcega Ch. A striking street view. The reception and waiting areas are as comfortable as they are attractive. A color bar and guest bar. Private microblading stations with clinical appearance and function. Tidy and accessible hairdressing, pedicure, manicure, and eyelash stations in full view of an employee who, at all times, takes care of the experience of each one of the clients and the diligent work of the more than thirty people who provide service in each branch.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Column
© Zaickz Moz

Meeting the demands of a diverse range of services and the number of clients of Leonora was a challenge that the architecture office decided to address, precisely, from the concept of movement. Energy, dynamism, circulation, and curves; After understanding the nature of the operation of the branches and the substantial characteristics of their identity, VOID generated an architectural proposal that transmits the attributes of the brand and responds to the needs of a beauty studio of such magnitude.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Image 12 of 13
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Image 13 of 13
Top Floor

The natural flow of the branches was integrated, at different levels, throughout the space: in the grain of the wood, in the sinuous steps of the floor, in the iconic arches of the mirrors, and, delicately, in the installation of translucent fabric clouds in the ceiling.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Shelving
© Zaickz Moz

The sensation of spaciousness is achieved through the use of glass – inside and outside – and through the rhythmic incorporation of mirrors that extend and amplify the perception of the place and what happens inside it. This selection of materials also emphasizes the suggestion of the studio as a dresser within which the client takes a leading and stellar position, framed by the subtle sparkle of the brass plate that crowns each workstation.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Zaickz Moz

Fully transparent due to the glass wall, the iconic arches, the staircase, and the service islands draw curves that both order and decorate the space. The double-height store is open to the outside, evoking the image of a dresser and replicating the mechanism of amplification and reflection, extending the space and the experience of its customers.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz

The colors achieve a sweet warmth that glows in the natural light and is accentuated by the lighting design and the sparkling brass plates around the mirrors, columns, bars, and work tables.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Zaickz Moz

Almost invisible, on the floor, the precision of the lines and the arrangement of the furniture reconcile order and circulation. In the same way, the serene quality of the organic textures of the wood is integrated with the dynamic rhythm generated by the succession of steps, stations, and chairs in the space.

Save this picture!
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Zaickz Moz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Horacio, Polanco, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VOID Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Leonora Studio / VOID Studio" [Leonora Studio sucursal Horacio / VOID Studio] 04 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993149/leonora-studio-void-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags