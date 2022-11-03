FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The combination of good street art and iconic videos from the 90s is the clou of the latest project created by the mode:lina™ designers. In downtown Poznań, we have created a place where the FoodX team reigns with their bold ideas.

We love Investors, who come to us with crazy ideas, an open mindset, and a fantastic brief - FoodX team belongs in that category, their food - real Street Art on a plate - says Paweł Garus, co-founder of mode:lina™ studio.

The owners asked us to prepare a project in Poznań using some of the solutions developed in their previous endeavors, as well as branding using the fantastic color palette and a large number of neon lights. Inspiration came directly from the menu itself served by the brands that make up the FoodX concept: Mr. Pancake Poznań, PIZZA BOYZ, Ghost Burger, and Vegan Pizza Club.

This is how the place was created in a very “street” style and with colors straight from the 1980s and 1990s, coming directly from the colorful clips of the pop-music television, when it actually was playing music - says Kinga Kin, the main architect of the project.

The interior is dominated by a gradient of pastel colors running through the walls and furniture. We have proposed a chameleon-type foil on the external windows, introducing even more customers into this colorful space, taking them into the crazy world of the 90s

Drawing on the style of those years, we decided to use a glass brick, which was extremely popular at the time. They were used to create a bar and as a finishing element on some of the walls. Another important element creating the atmosphere is dome street mirrors placed on the walls and ceiling, which by their multiplication enhance the aesthetic impression.

All the furniture in the restaurant has been custom-designed and made to perfectly match the atmosphere of the interior - says Jerzy Woźniak, co-founder of the mode:lina™ studio.