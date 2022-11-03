Submit a Project Advertise
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior PhotographyFoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - ChairFoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, ChairFoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: mode:lina architekci
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Patryk Lewiński
  • Lead Architects : Paweł Garus, Jerzy Woźniak, Kinga Kin
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography
© Patryk Lewiński

Text description provided by the architects. The combination of good street art and iconic videos from the 90s is the clou of the latest project created by the mode:lina™ designers. In downtown Poznań, we have created a place where the FoodX team reigns with their bold ideas.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography
© Patryk Lewiński
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński

We love Investors, who come to us with crazy ideas, an open mindset, and a fantastic brief - FoodX team belongs in that category, their food - real Street Art on a plate - says Paweł Garus, co-founder of mode:lina™ studio.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński

The owners asked us to prepare a project in Poznań using some of the solutions developed in their previous endeavors, as well as branding using the fantastic color palette and a large number of neon lights. Inspiration came directly from the menu itself served by the brands that make up the FoodX concept: Mr. Pancake Poznań, PIZZA BOYZ, Ghost Burger, and Vegan Pizza Club.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Exterior Photography, Shelving
© Patryk Lewiński

This is how the place was created in a very “street” style and with colors straight from the 1980s and 1990s, coming directly from the colorful clips of the pop-music television, when it actually was playing music - says Kinga Kin, the main architect of the project.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński

The interior is dominated by a gradient of pastel colors running through the walls and furniture. We have proposed a chameleon-type foil on the external windows, introducing even more customers into this colorful space, taking them into the crazy world of the 90s

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Image 17 of 18
Floor Plan
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Image 18 of 18
Elevations

Drawing on the style of those years, we decided to use a glass brick, which was extremely popular at the time. They were used to create a bar and as a finishing element on some of the walls. Another important element creating the atmosphere is dome street mirrors placed on the walls and ceiling, which by their multiplication enhance the aesthetic impression.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Patryk Lewiński

All the furniture in the restaurant has been custom-designed and made to perfectly match the atmosphere of the interior - says Jerzy Woźniak, co-founder of the mode:lina™ studio.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci - Chair
© Patryk Lewiński

Project location

Address:Święty Marcin 25, 61-001 Poznań, Poland

mode:lina architekci
