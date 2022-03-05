We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
AN Amsterdam Office / Studio Noun

AN Amsterdam Office / Studio Noun
© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

© Muk van Lil© Muk van Lil© Muk van Lil© Muk van Lil+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lighting, Decoration & Ornament, Cowork Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects : Studio Noun
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Muk van Lil
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bestwelhip, Sandra Keja Planken- Studio Noun
  • Lead Architects : Sandra Keja Planken- Studio Noun
© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

Text description provided by the architects. A transformation of an industrial office building in Amsterdam into an abstract funky space mixed with waves of furry wool and colorful arty interiors. Since I work across art, tapestry, furniture design, interior, and spatial design this space gave room to implement it all. While stripping the existing office building in Amsterdam back to its core the company's corporate identity was translated into a design that oozes a “maximalist bold abstract and modernistic feel”.

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

The office was designed for a Tech company in Amsterdam called CVMaker and contains a combination of open and workspaces, meeting rooms, bar, play areas, stretch and gym area, open plan communal areas, and event rooms that can be used for events and conferences. “I love creating multidisciplinary yet funky designs, and simultaneously I feel the need to add something extra with soft layers of wool."

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

"Modernism with a funky twist shapes wonderfully with splashes of color and new unfamiliar objects and craftsmanship from lots leftover or vegan materials." Informed by the beam me up scotty circle I chose a deep blue color for the walls of the office and used this deep sky blue to enhance the incoming light.

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

Throughout the designing process, its particular round shape and bold color have become recognizable. An ocean of blues and clashing bright colors with rare funky objects are the welcome space at the entrance of the office. Framed by a wooden floor, the yellow and green surrounding meeting area, walls and raw ceiling create a colorful contrast. Several arty acoustic tapestries from my hand-made vegan eucalyptus yarns have been added to the walls throughout the interior. These are combined with her own and another craftsman next to bespoke vintage furniture design to give it an absurdist feel. A street art visual language was therefore developed to create iconography and signage so that staff and guests can easily navigate within the space. The Neon tech feel was added to create an even more wonky and weird feel, added by an even larger playroom for the staff to enjoy. "I wanted to move away from the general perception of how office spaces should look like nowadays". 

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

“A space or object I create is never just one layer. It’s a multilayered landscape with a mixture of playful designs for an inspirational feel. The goal here was to get all employees out of their tech world into a new experience every day”.  Colorful office interiors are on the rise. This particular space was created in less than six months with lots of bespoke items from myself and befriended designers.

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

With project partner 3D interior design Leonie Goedermans and designers Teun Zwets, vintage BestWelHip, Jan Jongejans, Harewood, artist Rutger de Regt and designers Schaft & Bold this space became a unique set up off craftsmanship. Some of them are also represented by the Isola design district and we will exhibit together in the upcoming Dutch Design Gallery at atelier Kodakji in Isola Milano from 6-12 June.

© Muk van Lil
© Muk van Lil

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

