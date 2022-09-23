Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors, Retail Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: kfuna
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Daisuke Shima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ModuleX, TAKARA BELMONT
LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. LECO Tokyo is a hair salon that represents Japan in recent years, run by Soichiro Uchida. The fourth hair salon “LECO Odd” opened in Harajuku (Tokyo) in March 2022. The meaning of the store’s name “odd” is intended to convey meanings of strangeness or peculiarity.

LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography
© Daisuke Shima
LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Image 13 of 13
Plan
LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Column
© Daisuke Shima

From here, I arrived at the question of what constitutes of "strange?” Where is the line between what is considered common sense and ordinary? Is it normal for the majority? Is "correctness" decided by someone who is really correct? I wanted to express that message through the store’s design. For example, if only one Japanese person with black hair is mixed in with 100 people who have blond hair, it may be considered “strange.”. However, the opposite is also true. “Ordinary” is always next to “odd.” What is the basis for "strange"? Everything, including this mirror and furniture, was tilted 7 degrees. Looking at one piece, it may be "strange.”

LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Daisuke Shima
LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography
© Daisuke Shima

However, there are some things in the store which are not slanted. If you look at everything, things that are not slanted become "strange.” What are the usual standards? From what moment does discrimination and prejudice in this world occur? I wanted to express such a message with irony. The film, which has different colors depending on the viewing angle, also symbolized this.

LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Daisuke Shima
LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Chair
© Daisuke Shima

The movable mirror is of course not only functional for when you want to use a lot of space other than salon work, so I was conscious of "flexibility" in line with the concept. Below are the themes in sdgs NO.5 Gender equality NO.10 Reduced inequality NO.16 Peaceful justice and a powerful system and if you add an “s” to the word “odd,” it becomes “odds,” which means possibility and prospect. Even if someone thinks it is strange, I believe that if you keep doing something, it is sure to move someone in the world. Please look at this space and I hope that you can feel something that overturns fixed notions.

LECO odd Salon / kfuna - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Daisuke Shima

Project location

Address:Harajuku, Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

