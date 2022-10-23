Submit a Project Advertise
World
Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hangzhou, China
  • Design Team : Ye Deng, Dejing Zou, Shaokai Hou, Wanyi Zhang, Lu Jiang, Di Zhan, Yu Zheng
  • Structural Consultant : Xinwei Tao
  • Ligting Design : Xu Zhang
  • Client : Super Seed
  • Installation : Shanghai Faithture Props Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawing : Haina Design Media（Shenzhen）Co., Ltd.
  • City : Hangzhou
  • Country : China
Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. Super Seed is a plant-based skincare brand priding itself on its cutting-edge technologies and competitive research assets.

We, therefore, tried to associate its new store space with “technology,” “laboratory,” and “extraction of seeds,” establishing for it a rigorous, definitive image. Now that social media serves as an effective touchpoint for brands and companies, the online image of a brick-and-mortar store becomes a crucial factor influencing consumers’ buying decisions. In the Internet Age, the “attention economy” is the underlying logic of most internet-famous spaces.

Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 4 of 29
© SFAP
Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© SFAP

Any store that wants to survive in the new retail era and distinguish itself from others of its kind must recognize that consumers expect to find a unique shopping experience in a refreshing space. In our opinion, this kind of experience does not appear out of thin air but relies on the creative interpretation of conventional spaces and the innovative application of everyday functionalities.

Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography
© SFAP

Equally important is helping the audience internalize these new experiences without alienating them from the spaces. Whether a store is visually memorable and creative enough is now an important evaluation criterion.

Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography
© SFAP

The new offline store design project of Super Seed, a representative new retail brand, has offered us an opportunity to reflect on the commercial spatial patterns of the Internet Age.

F.O.G. Architecture
© SFAP

超级种子概念店 / F.O.G.建筑事务所

