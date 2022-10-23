Super Seed Concept Store / F.O.G. Architecture

+ 29

Design Team : Ye Deng, Dejing Zou, Shaokai Hou, Wanyi Zhang, Lu Jiang, Di Zhan, Yu Zheng

Structural Consultant : Xinwei Tao

Ligting Design : Xu Zhang

Client : Super Seed

Installation : Shanghai Faithture Props Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing : Haina Design Media（Shenzhen）Co., Ltd.

City : Hangzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Super Seed is a plant-based skincare brand priding itself on its cutting-edge technologies and competitive research assets.

We, therefore, tried to associate its new store space with “technology,” “laboratory,” and “extraction of seeds,” establishing for it a rigorous, definitive image. Now that social media serves as an effective touchpoint for brands and companies, the online image of a brick-and-mortar store becomes a crucial factor influencing consumers’ buying decisions. In the Internet Age, the “attention economy” is the underlying logic of most internet-famous spaces.

Any store that wants to survive in the new retail era and distinguish itself from others of its kind must recognize that consumers expect to find a unique shopping experience in a refreshing space. In our opinion, this kind of experience does not appear out of thin air but relies on the creative interpretation of conventional spaces and the innovative application of everyday functionalities.

Equally important is helping the audience internalize these new experiences without alienating them from the spaces. Whether a store is visually memorable and creative enough is now an important evaluation criterion.

The new offline store design project of Super Seed, a representative new retail brand, has offered us an opportunity to reflect on the commercial spatial patterns of the Internet Age.