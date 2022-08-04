We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. India
  5. Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, ChairChromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, HandrailChromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, TableChromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Kolkata, India
  • Architects: Abin Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  282
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, Classic Marble Company, FLOS, Featherlite, Hybec, JEB Acoustic partitions, Jaipur Rugs, PICCOLO MOSAIC, Rubber Band
  • Electrical Consultant : APJ Projects and Services
  • Design Team : Abin Chaudhuri, Arpita Banerjee, Pratishi Shah
  • Execution Team : Jibendra Basak, Bidyut Chakraborty
  • HVAC : Arvind Mehrotra
  • City : Kolkata
  • Country : India
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Text description provided by the architects. Colour is a significant catalyst for creative exploration, which made its integration into this project a major design decision. A Father wanted to gift his entrepreneurial son a space for innovation – the latter was venturing out on an IT startup journey. Our responsibilities, here, were more than those of a designer – we visualized this office to be a stimulating journey through various vibrant expressions.

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Image 18 of 18
Diagram
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

A number of challenges governed our design process: the site was linear, with light coming in from the opposite end of the entrance through the only window in the entire space. Nevertheless, maximum natural light was to infiltrate both, the workspace as well as the cabins. This was achieved by a primarily open floor plan with workstations interspersed with planter boxes that double as storage cabinets – an efficient furniture design to integrate landscape in an otherwise tight space. Secondly, since the primary users were young employees, a “quirky” space was to be envisioned, while not losing the integrity of a corporate office.

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

The 3 executive cabins were cordoned off in glass cabins to achieve the necessary private spaces while also maintaining the overall transparent nature with areas that are more free-flowing and spill over into each other. Upon entering the office, a vibrant Reception leads into the main Workspace via the service annex. This annex consists of washrooms, a pantry, the server room, and the cafeteria. Placing these adjacent to each other, separating only the cafeteria from the rest of the annex, across a passage, the user is provided with an opportunity to feel the expanse of the work area lying beyond, only after stepping into it from the narrow passage. This also enhances the principle of the “Axis” of the space. The choice of keeping the services and meeting room near the Entrance was for the ease of logistics.

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Whether it’s the solid partitions or ornamental furniture or dramatic accent pieces, “layers” have been created to fashion a stunning experience of “chromatic indulgence”. This is seen in the “crafted color” doors in rainbow hues; a cafeteria cladded in glass tiles to achieve a monolithic look; a sculptural bench, in the Reception, painted in a gradation of colors; the Conference table top and console, whose fascia are treated with graphically exploded paintings, with synchronized shaded chairs – all of which are sitting on a monochromatic backdrop of white terrazzo and locally available black “Kadappa” stone, generating a remarkable visual as well as a spatial experience. Exposed services were another practical yet creative intervention of doing away with conventional flat false ceilings and allowing the room more volume.

Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Project location

Address:Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Abin Design Studio
