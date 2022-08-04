Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio

+ 18

Design Team : Abin Chaudhuri, Arpita Banerjee, Pratishi Shah

Execution Team : Jibendra Basak, Bidyut Chakraborty

HVAC : Arvind Mehrotra

City : Kolkata

Country : India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Colour is a significant catalyst for creative exploration, which made its integration into this project a major design decision. A Father wanted to gift his entrepreneurial son a space for innovation – the latter was venturing out on an IT startup journey. Our responsibilities, here, were more than those of a designer – we visualized this office to be a stimulating journey through various vibrant expressions.

A number of challenges governed our design process: the site was linear, with light coming in from the opposite end of the entrance through the only window in the entire space. Nevertheless, maximum natural light was to infiltrate both, the workspace as well as the cabins. This was achieved by a primarily open floor plan with workstations interspersed with planter boxes that double as storage cabinets – an efficient furniture design to integrate landscape in an otherwise tight space. Secondly, since the primary users were young employees, a “quirky” space was to be envisioned, while not losing the integrity of a corporate office.

The 3 executive cabins were cordoned off in glass cabins to achieve the necessary private spaces while also maintaining the overall transparent nature with areas that are more free-flowing and spill over into each other. Upon entering the office, a vibrant Reception leads into the main Workspace via the service annex. This annex consists of washrooms, a pantry, the server room, and the cafeteria. Placing these adjacent to each other, separating only the cafeteria from the rest of the annex, across a passage, the user is provided with an opportunity to feel the expanse of the work area lying beyond, only after stepping into it from the narrow passage. This also enhances the principle of the “Axis” of the space. The choice of keeping the services and meeting room near the Entrance was for the ease of logistics.

Whether it’s the solid partitions or ornamental furniture or dramatic accent pieces, “layers” have been created to fashion a stunning experience of “chromatic indulgence”. This is seen in the “crafted color” doors in rainbow hues; a cafeteria cladded in glass tiles to achieve a monolithic look; a sculptural bench, in the Reception, painted in a gradation of colors; the Conference table top and console, whose fascia are treated with graphically exploded paintings, with synchronized shaded chairs – all of which are sitting on a monochromatic backdrop of white terrazzo and locally available black “Kadappa” stone, generating a remarkable visual as well as a spatial experience. Exposed services were another practical yet creative intervention of doing away with conventional flat false ceilings and allowing the room more volume.