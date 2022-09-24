Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. India
  5. Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio

Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio

Save
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio

Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMyfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior PhotographyMyfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamMyfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Panchkula, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

“The curve is the line of the Gods.” Myfresh Café is an attempt to create a bold and sinuous space that mimics natural form unequivocally and unabashedly. It is an experimental endeavor that explores the minimal aspect of seamless forms.

Save this picture!
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Architect Charles Deaton said, ‘If people do not have angles, then we should not live in boxes. The perishable grocery super-brand called for an unconventional, fluid, and adhesive design for its restaurant section. The idea was to create a homogenous volume characterized by curvilinear ceilings and statuesque Dholpur stone slivers over the blank canvas. The free-form oak furniture adds a second meandering layer that enhances the zaftig volume.

Save this picture!
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The third accent layer of green and floor lamps gives the space a vertical impetus and depth. The fierce and striking dynamism of the space is consciously muted through a monotonal palette of beige and fawn shades. MyFresh is a contemporary outlet that reflects its patrons’ vibe and tries to conjure magic through its buxom imagery.

Save this picture!
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Panchkula, Haryana, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LOOP Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio" 24 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989455/myfresh-cafe-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream