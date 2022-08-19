World Photography Day: Conversations with 15 Architecture Photographers

Over the years, ArchDaily has brought us the most innovative architecture projects through the eyes of creative specialized photographers. His captures bring us closer to the works, reflect the vision of the architects and, above all, transmit and generate the most varied emotions.

From conversations with these talented photographers, we can understand, at least a little, what they feel when facing an architectural project with a camera in hand.

+ 46

Below, 15 photographers share with us their thoughts on their role, the representation of spaces, and the daily joys of their work.

The key element for a great architectural shot is great architecture, without great architecture we are nothing

Read more about our conversation with London-based photographer Edmund Sumner here.

The opening question that I ask myself in the beginning of every session is: what story is unraveled here? I use the landscape as a medium to talk about architecture and vice versa

Read more about our conversation with architecture and fine art landscape photographer Erieta Attali here.

As architectural photographers, we must actively explore the frontiers of photography, enhance strengths and avoid weaknesses, and use this special means to serve the industry and actively promote the dissemination and exchange of architectural culture

Read more about our conversation with Chinese photographer FangFang Tian here.

Our objective is not only to capture a scene, but to capture the atmosphere that the architect has in mind for a project

Read more about our conversation with the Spanish duo in charge of Imagen Subliminal here.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A photographer's job in architecture has evolved a great deal. They've taken on more duties, gained more enemies (laughs), become more relevant (even more so than when pursuing their own projects), and are finding themselves in altogether new territory

Read more about our conversation with Juan Alberto Andrade and Cuqui Rodriguez, husband-wife co-founders of architectural photography and audiovisual communications office JAG Studio here.

Beyond the technicalities and the pressure that one may have for a commission, being able to be alone with a building is something incredible. It's a job that has many hidden rewards

Read more about our conversation with Argentinian architect, editor, and architecture photographer Javier Agustín Rojas here.

[I like to photograph architecture] Because every now and again there is a human being standing in front of it, doing the most unexpected thing, and it completely changes the story of the image. And I live to wait and be ready for that

Read more about our conversation with Brazilian architect, urbanist, and photographer Joana França here.

A great building is a great building and people are going to discover it. I think to facilitate that discovery is a great joy

Read more about the conversation with California-based photographer Joe Fletcher here.

I’m very attracted by the unexpected, I always search for unique and random situations, a spontaneous synchronization of “decisive moments”, the daily life around designed architecture within the built environment

Read more about our conversation with Romanian architect and photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu here.

I have always appreciated straight framing, balanced compositions, and the silence of the space. I believe that every photograph has an inherent silence, but in architectural photography, this is even stronger

Read more about our conversation with Brazilian architecture and interior photographer Maíra Acayaba here.

How sound propagates in a space, the feeling of materiality and texture, glass and reflections, etc., are physical interactions that cannot be perceived in a photo. Photography is a very important means of explaining architecture, but we should never judge architecture on the basis of a photograph alone.

Read more about our conversation with architect and architecture photographer Montse Zamorano here.

[The key elements for a great architectural shot are] A shy building, and an overly invasive photographer!

Read more about our conversation with the architectural photographer from New Delhi Niveditaa Gupta here.

When the photographer and the work merge, the soul of the project appears, thus revealing what others fail to see

Read more about our conversation with Chilean photographer Pablo Casals Aguirre here.

One should keep in mind that an image is a combination of emotion, narrative, and technique

Read more about our conversation with Rodrigo Dávila here.

I think being objective is just impossible. I embrace the fact that a photograph for me starts to be subjective in the precise moment I decide to press the shutter. It’s always a filtered version of reality, a comprehension that turns into an interpretation (...)

Read more about our conversation with Italian photographer Simone Bossi here.