The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Joe Fletcher

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina are joined by Joe Fletcher, Architectural Photographer to discuss his transition from painting to photography; his experience with a formalized education in photography; how an architectural photographer can influence architects and architecture; his process; the distillation of architecture through photography; why photogenic buildings are not always comfortable to be in; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

Joe’s transition from painting to photography. (03:28)

Is a formal education in photography essential? (14:58)

Moving to the US and getting work in Architectural Photography. (19:56)

The relationship between Photography, Architecture, and Architects. (31:27)

I think it’s a bit like people, that projects can be photogenic or not and it’s not necessarily a reflection of their beauty, just the same as with people. The experience of the project can lend itself to these great photos but actually inhabiting it and being there, maybe there’s a mismatch there… there often is, I think. I’ve had some projects which are a real struggle to photograph, but are just wonderful projects. (38:06)

Joe’s Process. (45:49)

The distillation of Architecture through photography. (53:33)

The poetry of a moment, the poetry of architecture, I think is the elusive thing. Great architecture is poetic, I think that’s the difference between great architecture and mundane architecture. It’s that. And that can be many things, but you feel it when you experience it. Poetry in itself is a distillation of something into a few words rather than more or a concise use of words. Photography can do that, it can distill down an experience of something and maybe that’s what sticks with you… this kind of distillation in a way. (55:17)

What shoot days are like for Joe. (56:50)

The evolution of Joe’s career and his working relationship with clients. (01:03:56 )

How Architectural Photography concludes a project. (01:20:45)

Some of Joe’s Favorite moments from his career. (01:24:41)

A Photographer’s influence on an Architect’s Career. (01:30:34)

A great building is a great building and people are going to discover it. I think to facilitate that discovery is a great joy. There’s the joy of taking pictures and there’s the joy of the photography and the joy of experiencing architecture. But then for me, the joy of working with other creatives and feeling a part of their team as such and seeing the fruit of their labors seen by the world… that’s a lovely feeling. (01:31:31)

What’s next for Joe. (01:40:22)

