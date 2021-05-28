"Pictures Tell A Truth": Behind The Scenes With Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture! Geometrication by Renesa Architects. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

+ 17

In this episode of “Behind the Scenes”, where we showcase the work of visionary photographers and ask about their experiences beyond what is seen by the public, we are presenting Niveditaa Gupta, an architectural photographer, and filmmaker based in New Delhi, India. Through her photos, she looks to create visuals that can prompt a discourse about architecture itself.

Save this picture! Found by Aanshiki Mittal. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

ArchDaily - Victor Delaqua (VD): Do the pictures tell a truth or a lie?

Niveditaa Gupta (NG): They tell ‘a’ truth.

Save this picture! Farmhouse Extension by Renesa Architects. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

VD: Editing is cheating?

NG: I'd say ‘RAW’ food is not for everyone.

Save this picture! Farmhouse Extension by Renesa Architects. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

VD: What are the key elements for a great architectural shot?

NG: A shy building, and an overly invasive photographer!

Save this picture! Rugs by Mark Krebs. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

VD: If you weren't a photographer, what would you be doing?

NG: Probably something in sales, I guess I get those genes from my father.

VD: A dream that has not yet come true in photography.

NG: Didn’t get a chance to take a photograph of my father before his untimely death. It will always remain my dream.

Save this picture! Village Cafe by Portal 92. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

VD: How is the work process with architects?

NG: Some architects tend to be more involved than others. I personally enjoy monologues and dialogues equally!

Save this picture! Rugs by Mark Krebs. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

Check more of Niveditaa Gupta's work here and on @niveditaagupta.