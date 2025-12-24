Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care

Save this picture! Khudi Bari / Marina Tabassum. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / City Syntax (F. M. Faruque Abdullah Shawon, H. M. Fozla Rabby Apurbo)

Across recent years, architectural discourse has been shaped by the emergence of new voices, rediscovered territories, and a growing commitment to shared forms of knowledge. These concerns remain fully present in 2025 as ongoing debates that continue to gain density and nuance. Questions of who produces architecture, from which contexts, and under what conditions remain central, increasingly informed by practices that operate collectively, across disciplines, and beyond singular authorship.

This continuity is reflected in how architecture is understood less as a finished object and more as an ongoing process embedded in social, cultural, and environmental systems. Discussions around agency, participation, and knowledge production persist, alongside sustained attention to rural, peripheral, and historically marginalized contexts. Rather than privileging a single scale or geography, architecture is approached as a practice that moves between territories, acknowledging the unequal conditions that shape how spaces are designed, built, maintained, and inhabited.

Throughout the year, these discussions unfolded across a wide range of approaches. Articles explored architecture as a form of collective intelligence and cultural production, intersecting with art, performance, exhibitions, archives, and curatorial practices. Others examined how buildings and cities respond to climatic conditions, material constraints, and construction cultures, often drawing from vernacular knowledge, adaptive reuse, and experimental strategies of building and adaptation. At the same time, critical perspectives on heritage, modernism, and memory positioned architecture as a field deeply entangled with histories of extraction, colonialism, and institutional power.

Taken together, the articles selected here reflect an architectural field attentive to complexity rather than consensus, and to processes rather than prescriptions. They move across territories and disciplines, between material practices and conceptual frameworks, and between care, critique, and experimentation. As part of ArchDaily's ongoing editorial commitment to fostering global dialogue and sharing knowledge across contexts, the following selection brings together the 35 best articles of 2025, written by our editorial team around the world.

