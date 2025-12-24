Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care

Across recent years, architectural discourse has been shaped by the emergence of new voices, rediscovered territories, and a growing commitment to shared forms of knowledge. These concerns remain fully present in 2025 as ongoing debates that continue to gain density and nuance. Questions of who produces architecture, from which contexts, and under what conditions remain central, increasingly informed by practices that operate collectively, across disciplines, and beyond singular authorship.

This continuity is reflected in how architecture is understood less as a finished object and more as an ongoing process embedded in social, cultural, and environmental systems. Discussions around agency, participation, and knowledge production persist, alongside sustained attention to rural, peripheral, and historically marginalized contexts. Rather than privileging a single scale or geography, architecture is approached as a practice that moves between territories, acknowledging the unequal conditions that shape how spaces are designed, built, maintained, and inhabited.

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 2 of 36Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 3 of 36Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 4 of 36Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 5 of 36Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - More Images+ 31

Throughout the year, these discussions unfolded across a wide range of approaches. Articles explored architecture as a form of collective intelligence and cultural production, intersecting with art, performance, exhibitions, archives, and curatorial practices. Others examined how buildings and cities respond to climatic conditions, material constraints, and construction cultures, often drawing from vernacular knowledge, adaptive reuse, and experimental strategies of building and adaptation. At the same time, critical perspectives on heritage, modernism, and memory positioned architecture as a field deeply entangled with histories of extraction, colonialism, and institutional power.

Taken together, the articles selected here reflect an architectural field attentive to complexity rather than consensus, and to processes rather than prescriptions. They move across territories and disciplines, between material practices and conceptual frameworks, and between care, critique, and experimentation. As part of ArchDaily's ongoing editorial commitment to fostering global dialogue and sharing knowledge across contexts, the following selection brings together the 35 best articles of 2025, written by our editorial team around the world.

Towards an Architecture of Many Intelligences: How Collective Knowledge Shapes the Built Environment

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 16 of 36
Meles Zenawi Memorial Park / Studio Other Spaces. Image © Studio Other Spaces

From Design Fiction to Design Futures: The Changing Role of Architecture in Cultural Production

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 6 of 36
Drawing Studio / CRAB Studio. Image © Richard Bryant

The City as a Laboratory of Processes: A Decade of Urban Experimentation with Concéntrico

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 27 of 36
Concéntrico Pavilion / sauermartins + Mauricio Méndez. Image © Josema Cutillas

Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 26 of 36
Iwan Baan's "Petroleum", at FLUXES. Image © Romullo Baratto

The Intelligens Biennale Gathers the Data, but Fails to Synthesize It

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 25 of 36
A Robot’s Dream / Gramazio Kohler Research (ETH Zurich), MESH, Studio Armin Linke. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia

Choreographing Space: Architecture and Dance as Interdisciplinary Practices

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 2 of 36
Dance House Helsinki / JKMM Architects + ILO architects. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

Behind the Scenes, On Display: Self-Curated Journeys Through the Museum Archive

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 33 of 36
V&A East Storehouse / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Hufton + Crow

An Epic of Fire and Stone: The Story Behind the Intervention at the Benedictine Monastery of Catania, Sicily

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 7 of 36
Benedictine Monastery of Catania. Image © Lucas Reitz

Nothing Is Lost, Everything Transforms: The Reusable Future of the Biennials' Structures

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 35 of 36
Image courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

From Little Venice to Venice: The Narrative of Carlo Scarpa's Venezuela Pavilion

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 34 of 36
Exterior of the Venezuela Pavilion / Carlo Scarpa. Image © Flickr user Jean-Pierre Dalbéra

Architecture and Coloniality: Brazilian Modernism in Critical Perspective

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 9 of 36
Brasília. Image © Joana França

Adapting Modernism in Argentina: The Case of Grupo Austral and Los Eucaliptos Building

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 10 of 36
© Cortesia de Moderna Buenos Aires

Tegucigalpa's Modernist Revolution: Metroplan and the Shift in the Urban Identity of 1970s Honduras

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 11 of 36
Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Image © josuef3r via Shutterstock

Brutalism and Bureaucracy: An Architectural Language of Authority in the Postwar United States

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 4 of 36
Weaver Building. Image © Ty Cole for "Capital Brutalism" Exhibition

Architectural Rebuilding as Cultural Memory: The Paradox of Ever-Fresh Heritage

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 8 of 36
West Kowloon bamboo theater in Hong Kong on Jan 18 2014. Image © TungCheung via Shutterstock

Heritage in Syria: Independent Groups Documenting the Country's Historic Architecture

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 13 of 36
Deir Ez-Zor Heritage Library team on site. Image Courtesy of Deir Ez-Zor Heritage Library

Quiet Hope: Frank Gehry's Maggie's Centre Hong Kong

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 14 of 36
Maggie's Centre Hong Kong. Image © Jonathan Yeung, courtesy of Open House Hong Kong & Design Trust

Reclaiming the Narrative: A New Generation of Museums in West Africa

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 15 of 36
Museum of Black Civilizations, Dakar. Image © Pierre Laborde via Shutterstock

The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala?

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 17 of 36
Overview of Ciudad Cayala, with some buildings in construction. Image © Gianfranco Vivi via Shutterstock

Rooted in Tradition, Nature, and Community: Wellness and Healing Spaces from the North to the South Africa

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 12 of 36
Image © Sergey Pesterev

Rhythms of the Soil: Architecture as Agroecology

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 5 of 36
New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori . Image © Iwan Baan

Khudi Bari: Architecture for Climate Displacement

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 20 of 36
Khudi Bari / Marina Tabassum. Photo by Julien Lanoo. Image © Vitra (www.vitra.com)

From Scaffolds to Structures: India's Unfinished Journey with Bamboo

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 19 of 36
2023 Surajkund Craft Fair. Image © Suryan Dang

Designing with Humidity: How Architecture Adapts to the World's Dampest Climates

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 18 of 36
Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image © Joana Franca

Heat-Resilient Design: How City Leaders Use Building Materials to Fight Urban Heat

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 3 of 36
Rasulbagh Children’s Park by Shatotto.. Image © Asif Salman, Isabelle Antunes, City Syntax, Shatotto team

Architecture on Water: Adaptive and Ecological Approaches from Venice 2025

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 21 of 36
Coding Plants: An Artificial Reef and Living Kelp Archive. Courtesy of Terreform ONE

Beyond Disaster Relief: The Evolution of Super Adobe into Permanent Structures in Hormuz, Iran

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 22 of 36
Charta square: Entrance area of the accommodation section. Image © Tahmineh Monzavi

Thinking Globally, Building Locally: Glocalization and the Ethical Use of Materials

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 28 of 36
Desi Training Center / Studio Anna Heringer. Image Courtesy of Studio Anna Heringer

Built to Not Last: How Reversible Architecture Is Redefining the Way We Build

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 23 of 36
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura, Spain. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas

How Can Transport Infrastructures Take on a New Lease of Life?

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 24 of 36
The Moving Kitchen Restaurant / JC Architecture. Image © Kuomin Lee

Beyond Manufactured Landscapes: Quarries as Sites for Interdisciplinary Collaboration

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 32 of 36
Image © Edmund Sumner

From Legal Constraint to Local Craft: Four Adaptive Projects by Messina Rivas in Cunha

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 31 of 36
Image © Federico Cairoli

Barriers to BIM: Why India's Construction Culture Slows Technology Adoption

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 29 of 36
Mumbai, India. Image © Zoshua Colah

From Extraction to Regeneration: Architecture's Role in Rural Developments in Latin America

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 30 of 36
Centro de Desenvolvimento e Produção Rural La Panificadora / Natura Futura © JAG Studio

Mapping as Design: A Resource-Based Approach to Rural Design in the United States

Best Articles of 2025: Plural Practices, Environmental Responses, and an Architecture of Care - Image 36 of 36
Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound in Poland by studios topoScape and Archigrest. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space

