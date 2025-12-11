Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Quiet Hope: Frank Gehry's Maggie's Centre Hong Kong

Quiet Hope: Frank Gehry's Maggie's Centre Hong Kong

Earlier this month, news of Frank Gehry's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes to the architect behind flamboyant museums, concert halls, and sinuous residential complexes. Rather than revisit that well-charted terrain, it is worth pausing on a more contemplative work in his oeuvre: Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre in Hong Kong. Quiet, optimistic, and calibrated for everyday resilience, the building reflects multiple registers of Gehry's intent: a commitment to positivity and survival—and, more personally, an architect's own reckoning with loss and end-of-life care.

The remark reframes Maggie's Hong Kong as more than a commission; it suggests a design process shaped by grief and turned toward comfort, dignity, and the possibility of hope—an ethos that aligns closely with the organization's mission.

Jonathan Yeung
News
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Quiet Hope: Frank Gehry's Maggie's Centre Hong Kong" 11 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

