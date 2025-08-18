Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo

From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo

Subscriber Access

Save

Across Asia, bamboo scaffolding has symbolized an intersection of traditional knowledge and modern construction. Hong Kong's skyline is shaped by intricate bamboo scaffolding, yet this time-honored craft is steadily vanishing from the region. Moving east, Indian cities still utilize bamboo scaffolding on building sites throughout the subcontinent, revealing a different kind of paradox.

From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo - Image 2 of 9From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo - Image 3 of 9From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo - Image 4 of 9From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo - Image 5 of 9From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo - More Images+ 4

Mumbai's urban density is marked by lofty glass towers wrapped entirely in intricate bamboo scaffolding, which dwarf the permanent structures they support. Yet inside any of these structures, bamboo vanishes entirely. Modern Indian architecture speaks in the language of reinforced concrete and imported steel. Ironically, both resources arrived after traveling thousands of kilometers, even though bamboo is plentiful locally. The construction industry lives in a contradiction - a nation that has perfected the art of building complex temporary bamboo frameworks struggles to legitimize bamboo as a material for permanent architecture.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "From Scaffolds to Structures: India’s Unfinished Journey with Bamboo" 18 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033194/from-scaffolds-to-structures-indias-unfinished-journey-with-bamboo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags