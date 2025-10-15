Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala?

The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala?

Subscriber Access

Save

Ciudad Cayalá, a privately developed, mixed-use community on the outskirts of Guatemala City, is often described as a "theme park" of white lime-washed walls, red tiles, and cobbled plazas. A closer examination, however, reveals a more complex urban narrative. Its significance, however, lies in its capacity to create a safe and well-managed public space, proposing a modern reinterpretation of historic urban principles that mark the region's architectural and urban heritage. Behind the Antigua-style façades lies an urban experiment: a modern re-engagement with architectural elements like arcades, courtyards, and open plazas, which propose a privately-managed public space as a solution to urban challenges in the region.

The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala? - Image 3 of 10The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala? - Image 2 of 10The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala? - Image 4 of 10The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala? - Image 7 of 10The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala? - More Images+ 5

The design of this space is based on a recognized planning philosophy: New Urbanism. This movement is based on principles of mixed-use development, walkability, and traditional neighborhood design that seeks to counter the fragmentation and car-dependence of post-war city sprawl. Cayalá's master plan, conceptualized by the theorist Léon Krier whose previous work includes the British model town of Poundbury, was developed in collaboration with Guatemalan architects Pedro Godoy and María Sánchez of Estudio Urbano. Both hold an architecture master's from Notre Dame in the United States, one of the few schools in the world that still teaches classic architecture in their program. This academic foundation helped them devise a strategy to transform Cayalá from a simple stylistic experiment into a deliberate, coherent urban strategy grounded in local precedents.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "The Cayala Paradox: How Are Private Districts Shaping Public Space Design in Guatemala?" 15 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034953/the-cayala-paradox-how-are-private-districts-shaping-public-space-design-in-guatemala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags