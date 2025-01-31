Adapting Modernism in Argentina: The Case of Grupo Austral and Los Eucaliptos Building

Save this picture! © Cortesia de Moderna Buenos Aires

At the intersection of the inevitable influence of the international modern movement and Argentinian architectural tradition, the Austral Group emerges, a collective of architects proposing a reinterpretation of Le Corbusier's rationalism, adapting it to the particularities of the local context. In this framework, we can speak of an international architecture that is not merely incorporated but can be considered "appropriated" architecture, meaning it is rooted in Argentina's climatic conditions, lifestyles, and local materials. This leads us to question: How does European architecture correspond with the local? Is it the product of similar situations or a process of transferring architectural images, as has happened throughout history? Is it a mix of both factors? Can we talk about appropriate architecture?

The Austral Group began to take shape when architects Jorge Ferrari and Juan Kurchan came into contact with Catalan architect Antonio Bonet at Le Corbusier's atelier in Paris, where they worked together on the Plan for Buenos Aires. Upon their return to the capital, they reconnected with Bonet, who, due to the Spanish Civil War, decided to emigrate to Argentina. Together, they promoted the creation of the group, which was later joined by architects Vera Barros, López Chas, Fulvia Villa, Sánchez de Bustamante, Le Pera, Zalba, and Ungar. It is pertinent to analyze the formation of the Austral Group, marked by a strong Corbusian influence, and reflect on how this influenced the construction of an architecture with local identity, especially in Buenos Aires. To this end, we will examine their manifesto and focus on one of their most representative works: the Los Eucaliptos building.

The importance of the Austral Group lies in their theoretical elaborations, where they express concerns about urban issues, climate, lifestyles, traditional construction systems, and local materials. The architecture "appropriate in terms of 'own'" tells us that the new architecture, brought from abroad, is not always applicable to the reality of the receiving society. At this point, the architect must reflect on the necessary modifications when taking a foreign model to make it truly their own.

The group criticized modern style as a mere aesthetic language and, therefore, believed it failed to address issues they did not fully understand. It was this situation that led them to unite in pursuit of a break and in search of a reinterpretation of the modern movement. This group was based on the recognized rationalist principles developed by Le Corbusier: the five main points—the pilotis, the free plan, the horizontal window, the free façade, and the roof garden.

In June 1939, the Austral Group published its manifesto in the magazine Nuestra Arquitectura, where they presented themselves as a collective and began to make their ideas about what Argentine modern architecture should be public. The manifesto of the Austral Group proposes the integration of architecture and urbanism, incorporating elements of surrealism and the psychological needs of the individual into modern rationalism. It highlights architecture as both an individual and collective expression and emphasizes the importance of understanding the human being in design. Additionally, it criticizes the disconnection of architects from urban issues and warns of their growing impact on the development of the city. More than a diagnosis, the manifesto is a commitment to action and renewal, reflecting the group's intention to transform architecture in tune with the major urban issues.

As part of the architectural production of the Group, two works located in Buenos Aires stand out in particular: the Study House for Artists and the Los Eucaliptos building. With the latter, we will review how Corbusian ideas and the modern movement have been applied to a local context and adapted to the Latin American city.

The Los Eucaliptos building, designed by Jorge Ferrari Hardoy and Juan Kurchan in 1941 and completed in 1942, is located in the Belgrano neighborhood of the Argentine capital and was designed to be a rental building, with units of various sizes. From its urban placement, the building already presents a break from the traditional model of blocks with interior patios by positioning the building at the back of the lot. This demonstrates the conviction to modify the traditional urban fabric of Buenos Aires, supported by the knowledge acquired from Le Corbusier, who argued that through this action, the quality of life would improve in all housing units. Additionally, a void is created, a green space at the front, which would contribute to improving the relationship between the building and the public sidewalk, providing better spaces within the urban composition.

The users of the Los Eucaliptos building were not precisely those "universal" individuals considered by Le Corbusier. In this case, the building had to respond to more than one type of user, addressing more specific needs. In Argentina, for example, this meant considering the difference in the number of inhabitants according to family composition. Consequently, different types of units were proposed, with various dimensions and spatial qualities. By recognizing these differences among users, it was possible to propose a universal user, as long as responses reflected an ideal way of living common to the different types of users considered, who were also characterized as ideal. However, the intention to "humanize" architecture and materialize these ideal forms of living without restrictions was evident.

In addition to the 29 housing units, Los Eucaliptos incorporated common areas such as a reading room, a laundry, a restaurant, an administration room, and in the large green space, a children's playground. In this way, and with a marked influence from Le Corbusier, the architects promoted the experience of collective living.

In the realization of the project, several principles of Le Corbusier were employed but adapted to the local context by the architects. The building is elevated on pilotis, avoiding ground-level housing and dedicating it to common services. Although Le Corbusier proposed a free ground floor, here the services are located in contact with the open park, concentrating collective life in this area. The vertical enclosures, freed from structural functions by the pilotis, adopt irregular plastic forms and are designed to maximize connection with the exterior. Furthermore, the pilotis system allows for a modular layout that generates free plans, organized according to the needs of each unit.

Thanks to the pilotis, a free façade is achieved with longitudinal windows that span the entire front of the building, providing light, ventilation, and connection with the outside. This justifies its dimensions and the transparency of the façade with the park. However, the northwest orientation required the incorporation of solar protections, developed by Le Corbusier, to avoid discomfort for users. The main structure is made of reinforced concrete, while the enclosures include industrialized materials such as glass bricks. Due to the impossibility of importing metal elements during World War II, wood was chosen for carpentry, sunshades, and doors.

Finally, the use of the roof garden on the top level is incorporated, reinforcing the idea of improving spatial quality through the insertion of a green space at height. Again, the aim is to connect the interior with nature to enhance the quality of life in housing. The roof garden, along with the park on the ground floor, are clear expressions of the architects' intention to provide users with natural spaces for relaxation and escape from the frenzy of the city. This entire principle is very characteristic of the architecture proposed by the modern movement of Le Corbusier.

The Austral Group succeeded in merging the European Modern Movement with the local particularities of Argentina and Buenos Aires, demonstrating that architecture must go beyond the simple importation of international styles. Their approach, centered on adapting Corbusian principles to the urban and social context of Buenos Aires, highlights the importance of "appropriate" architecture, which not only responds to functional needs but also to a profound understanding of local conditions. The Los Eucaliptos building, as a key example of this approach, reflects a reinterpretation of modern rationalism.

