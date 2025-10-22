Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth

Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth

Subscriber Access

Save

Thirty trillion tons. This is the estimated mass of all human-made matter on Earth, and the starting point for the 7th edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale. Curated by Ann-Sofi Rönnskog and John Palmesino, founders of Territorial Agency, the event asks a deceptively simple question: How heavy is a city? To answer it requires more than data. It demands a shift in perception: from the scale of the city to the planetary technosphere.

The technosphere, a term borrowed from Earth sciences, defines the vast system of infrastructures, technologies, and materials that sustain human life while reshaping the planet. Cities, in this view, are not only territories but dense nodes within this planetary metabolism. From October to December 2025, Lisbon becomes a lens to examine that magnitude, hosting three main exhibitions (Fluxes, Spectres, Lighter), a book of essays, a talks program, and more than twenty independent projects across the city.

Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth - Image 2 of 13Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth - Image 3 of 13Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth - Image 4 of 13Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth - Image 5 of 13Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth - More Images+ 8

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2025 Examines the Technosphere and Human Impact on Earth" 22 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035135/lisbon-architecture-triennale-2025-examines-the-technosphere-and-human-impact-on-earth> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags