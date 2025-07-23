An Epic of Fire and Stone: The Story Behind the Intervention at the Benedictine Monastery of Catania, Sicily

Save this picture! Benedictine Monastery of Catania. Image © Lucas Reitz

The Benedictine Monastery of San Nicolò l’Arena in Catania, Sicily, holds within its stones the echoes of five centuries, shaped by time, varied uses, violent earthquakes, and the blazing force of Mount Etna. Its walls, silent witnesses to history, were molded both by the fire of nature and by human hands. Yet among all the transformations it underwent, none was as profound or poetic as the one led by Italian architect Giancarlo De Carlo, starting in 1980. After 30 years of dedicated work, time required to truly understand such a complex and awe-inspiring site, the former monastic residence was reborn as a university, not by force, but through revelation.

“It is rare for an architect to engage with such a complex blend of architectural emotions.” This statement captures the challenge De Carlo faced when tasked with transforming the Monastery of Catania. The complexity starts with its history. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the monastery was founded in 1558 and is considered a masterpiece of late Sicilian Baroque architecture. Its original plan featured a square layout with a central courtyard—the "Marble Cloister"—named for its lavish use of marble.