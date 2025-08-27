Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More

Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More

Save

An exhibition of architectural drawings and photographs, titled "Architecture = Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection," is now on view at Paul Rudolph's Modulightor Building in Manhattan, New York. Hosted by the Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture (PRIMA), the collection brings together works by prominent architects, including Eileen Gray, Daniel Arsham, Frank Gehry, Jesse Reiser, Hani Rashid, Steven Holl, Aldo Rossi, Michael Graves, James Wines, Stanley Tigerman, John Hejduk, among others. The drawings are accompanied by a selection of photographs by architectural photographers such as Ezra Stoller, Robin Hill, Norman McGrath, Paul Clemence, and others. The exhibition opened on July 2 and will remain on view until September 20, 2025.

Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 2 of 21Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 3 of 21Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 4 of 21Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 5 of 21Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - More Images+ 16

Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 3 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Drawing by Carlos Aymonino. Image © Paul Clemence

Approximately 50 architectural presentation drawings occupy two floors of the Modulightor Building, named for the lighting company Paul Rudolph founded with Ernst Wagner in 1976. The building is considered an example of late modernist architecture in New York City and was conceived as both a showroom and workspace for the company, while the upper floors were planned as rental apartment units. Rudolph became the project's client, architect, and contractor in order to complete it in 1989. Featuring open, multi-level interiors and reflective surfaces, the building embodies Rudolph's ideas about layered space, interlocking volumes, and light manipulation.

Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 2 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Drawing by Arata Isozaki. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 4 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Exhibited photograph by Paul Clemence. Image © Paul Clemence

The exhibited drawings, whether hand-drawn or digitally rendered, are conceptual or presentation works. The selection, curated by Eshaan Mehta, reflects drawing as an essential part of the architect's expressive process, while representing multiple generations and ideologies. The collection emphasizes the persuasiveness and imagination captured in the drawings more than their documentary value. The authors are thus considered to share a deep commitment to drawing as both a communicative tool and an artistic medium. The selection of photographs follows this same spirit, being described as "not merely records of completed buildings but carefully composed works that stand on their own as art." The curatorial approach highlights their expression of atmosphere, intention, and the emotional experience of architectural space, underscoring the role photography plays in shaping our understanding of the built environment.

Related Article

Architecture and Light Between Documentation and Emotion: In Conversation with the Photographer Thomas Mayer

Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 14 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. . Image © Paul Clemence

I want to collect architects, photographers, and designers who are at the top of their game and contributing to the field. These drawings transcend function. They are personal, poetic, and often provocative. They show how architecture begins with a bold visual idea. – Susan Grant Lewin, architecture and design collector

Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 19 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Drawing by Hana Rashid. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 5 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Exhibited photograph by Ezra Stoller. Image © Paul Clemence

Other exhibitions in New York City include one dedicated to Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa's Nakagin Capsule Tower, hosted at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) from July 10, 2025, through July 12, 2026, and the reopening of the New Museum in fall 2025 with an exhibition exploring the very definition of humanity. Other upcoming events in the architecture and design field include the 18th Istanbul Biennial, Türkiye's largest international exhibition dedicated to contemporary art, to be realized in three stages between 2025 and 2027, and the first edition of the Copenhagen Architecture Biennial, opening on September 18, 2025.

Save this picture!
Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More - Image 20 of 21
"Architecture =Art: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection" exhibition at Paul Rudolph Institute for Modern Architecture, 2025. Drawing by Aldo Rossi. Image © Paul Clemence

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Antonia Piñeiro
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Exhibition at Paul Rudolph’s Modulightor Building in New York Unites Works of Architectural Art from Gehry, Rossi, and More" 27 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033493/exhibition-at-paul-rudolphs-modulightor-building-in-new-york-unites-works-of-architectural-art-from-gehry-rossi-and-more> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags