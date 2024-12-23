From Design Movements to Materials: Reflecting on Architectural Exhibitions in 2024

Save this picture! ane Drew and Maxwell Fry with a model of one of their many buildings for the Gold Coast, 1945. / Tropical Modernism - Architecture and Independence at the V&A South Kensington . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Reflecting on 2024, numerous architectural exhibitions have opened worldwide, addressing various themes, exhibition formats, and featured architects. Architectural design and architecture practice influence our daily lives in subtle and often unnoticed ways, where the end-users embrace built environments as they are. This reaction may arise from a combination of factors, such as a sense of powerlessness to enact significant change after a building is constructed or the experience of growing up in environments over which individuals had little or no agency in shaping. For these reasons, architectural exhibitions serve an essential purpose, offering society a chance to pause, reflect, and critically examine the myriad issues that surface during designing and building. These issues are often overlooked or need to be acknowledged, as practitioners may prioritize delivering projects within strict timelines over exploring more profound reflections.

In 2024, museums, galleries, and curators responded to the evolving challenges within the built environment with various approaches. Some exhibitions questioned the ethics of building materials and the practices behind supply chains, drawing attention to the broader implications of material choices. Others focused on documenting architectural movements worldwide, emphasizing their cultural and historical significance and the urgent need to preserve and adapt rather than replace them with entirely new builds. These efforts highlight the role of exhibitions in raising awareness about pressing issues while fostering a more critical dialogue about the architectural discipline.

+ 20

Below is a curated summary of the themes explored through architectural exhibitions in 2024. This compilation underscores the breadth and complexity of architectural opportunities and challenges addressed over the year, spanning topics such as labor practices, material sourcing, sustainability, technological advancements, and the intersections of architecture with historical, theoretical, and social movements. This demonstrates the connections architecture shares with adjacent disciplines, further illustrating its multifaceted impact and opportunities in shaping our society.

Reexaming Architecture: From Movements to Nations

Several exhibitions in 2024 have sought to reexamine the ways we build and design, offering a reflective lens on architecture's evolution and its broader implications. These exhibitions celebrate completed projects and delve into themes that resonate deeply with architectural movements, urban identities, and contextual challenges.

Some exhibitions focus on specific architectural movements, such as Tropical Modernism or Capital Brutalism, examining how these styles have influenced the identity and built fabric of particular cities and regions. Others adopt a more pragmatic perspective by exploring how architects address challenging sites, offering a collective resource to inspire future designs that engage with complex conditions. Expanding beyond individual projects or regional contexts, certain exhibitions take a national perspective, using architecture as a lens to reflect on the present, critically assess the past, and envision a more informed and sustainable future for the country. Together, these exhibitions highlight the multifaceted role of architecture in shaping our environments and fostering thoughtful dialogue about its evolving practices.

Sustainability and Material Innovation in Focus: Architecture's Evolving Green Practices

Sustainability and green building practices remain pivotal in architecture, shaping the profession and influencing global social and economic development. As ESG ratings gain prominence among investors and as key performance indicators for companies, the environmental impact of constructing or renovating commercial spaces is increasingly tied to sustainable practices within certification frameworks.

However, exhibitions in 2024 delved beyond conventional understandings of sustainability, offering a more holistic perspective. These explorations extended into landscape design and garden futures, the intersection of bio-sustainability with technological innovation, and the urgent need for transparency in addressing issues like forced labor within supply chains—practices that directly impact sustainability efforts.

As the architectural community continues to assess and refine what it means to build sustainably, these exhibitions highlight diverse approaches and provide critical insights that could shape and enhance the metrics used to evaluate sustainability.

Honoring Visionaries: Spotlighting Influential Figures

Architectural exhibitions provide a unique platform to celebrate influential figures—and the teams behind their work—within the architectural community and its history. This year, we saw exhibitions honoring visionary artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, modernist giants such as Paul Rudolph, Lina Bo Bardi, and I.M. Pei, and contemporary practices focusing on rural projects. By reflecting on the contributions of these individuals, these exhibitions offer diverse perspectives across different regions, cultures, and practices, revealing the inspirations and narratives that shape our built environment. In doing so, they humanize otherwise static structures, connecting people to the stories behind architecture.

While exhibitions centered on individuals may invite critique for overemphasizing the "starchitect" and potentially overlooking architecture as a collaborative and community-oriented profession, they also provide an intimate, relatable lens through which to explore design. By examining these figures' personal journeys, challenges, and achievements, such exhibitions offer a more approachable and human scale to architectural discourse. Their successes and shortcomings serve as valuable lessons and inspiration for the next generation of architects, reminding us of the profound impact individuals can have on the evolution of the built environment.

Architecture Beyond Boundaries: Crossing Creative Fields

As a discipline that intersects with numerous other fields, architecture's intimate relationship with various professions has been a focal point of many exhibitions in 2024. These exhibitions reaffirm architectural design's profound and far-reaching impact and celebrate the benefits of cross-disciplinary collaboration. By showcasing the dynamic exchange of ideas between architecture and other fields, they highlight how architects can draw inspiration from diverse disciplines to enhance their practice.

This year, exhibitions explored architecture's connection with fashion, art, neuroscience, and photography, each offering a unique perspective on these relationships. Some exhibitions drew from neuroscience to inform architectural and exhibition design, utilizing neural networks as conceptual inspiration. Others spotlighted architectural designers who, through the exhibition space design, accentuated the design of clothing, brand identities, and visual campaigns. Through these explorations, the exhibitions demonstrated architecture's adaptability and ability to engage meaningfully with other creative fields. These cross-disciplinary exhibitions also serve as a gateway for architecture to reach broader audiences. By framing architecture within contexts that resonate with the general public, such exhibitions foster greater exposure and appreciation for the discipline and encourage more inclusive conversations about its role in informing our world.

