Sou Fujimoto's Imaginative Structures: A 3D Drawing Exhibition at the Utzon Center, Denmark

Save this picture! Primitive Future – Everything is circulating. Image © Erik Jan Ouwerkerk

The Utzon Center in Denmark has announced the opening of “Primitive Future: Everything Is Circulating,” a solo exhibition dedicated to exploring the work of renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto. Marking the first time his work is presented in Denmark, this exhibition offers a glimpse into Fujimoto’s vision, waving together the themes of nature and architecture. The exhibition's centerpiece is an expansive 500-meter-long steel wire installation that serves as a three-dimensional sketch, framing 12 of Fujimoto’s architectural projects.

The exhibition is centered around the expansive wire installation, evoking the feeling of a dreamlike, three-dimensional drawing. This dynamic line flows through the exhibition space, connecting various elements such as trees, buildings, furniture, and landscapes, ultimately leading to the highlighted architectural projects. This installation presents Fujimoto's ideas in a way that aims to underline his principles of interconnectivity and integration of nature and the built environment. As curator Line Nørskov Davenport states, this “playful, freely floating line” is a visualization of Fujimoto’s aspiration for a “primitive future,” serving as a powerful reminder of the intrinsic balance between the elemental forces of nature and the innovative potentials of architecture.

Complementing the wire installation, the exhibition features films by French cinematographer Vincent Hecht that delve into the narratives surrounding several of Fujimoto's iconic buildings. These cinematic explorations provide an in-depth view of how these structures harmonize with their surrounding environments, showcasing both the functional and emotional aspects of architecture. By spotlighting the nuanced interactions of space, light, and nature, these films invite visitors to reflect on the broader implications of design in our everyday lives. The exhibition also aims to engage a diverse audience by offering creative activities and workshops for younger visitors.

According to the curators, the exhibition is a call to action that urges us to reconsider our approach to building and environmental stewardship. Fujimoto's work, ranging from private residences to public institutions and exhibition pavilions all over the world, serves as a demonstration of a cultural shift towards minimalism, renovation, and thoughtful use of resources.

However offbeat and imaginative an idea may be, it is vital to believe that one day it might be realized. Such a conviction can be a powerful source of energy for great architecture. Even if it is never realized, we must not fall prey to pessimism but stick to our belief that at some point in the future, our imagination will bear fruit – somehow or other. – Sou Fujimoto.

