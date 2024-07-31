Museum for Architectural Drawing Presents "Lina Bo Bardi - The Poetry of Concrete" in Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Courtesy of Museum for Architectural Drawing

The Museum of Architectural Drawing presents “Lina Bo Bardi - The Poetry of Concrete,” an exhibition featuring 40 drawings by the esteemed architect Lina Bo Bardi, highlighting her architectural legacy. Showing together for the first time in Europe, these works include sketches and designs, photographs of the architect’s buildings, and illustrations. Taking place in Berlin, Germany, the exhibition opened on 31 May 2024 and will continue until 22 September 2024.

+ 3

Lina Bo Bardi was a pivotal figure in 20th-century Brazilian architecture. Born Lina Achillina Bo in Italy, she studied architecture at the University of Rome an moved to Milan post-graduation. In Milan, she collaborated with Gio-Ponti, and edited the magazine Quiaderni di Domus. After the war, she met critic and art historian Pietro Maria Bardi, with whom she moved to Brazil.

The exhibition showcases drawings from the Instituto Bardi collection, including sketches and designs for six realized cultural projects: Casa de Vidro, Solar do Unhão, MASP, Teatro Oficina, SESC Pompéia, and Casa do Benin. These spaces reflect Bo Bardi's dedication to creating environments that promote social and cultural interaction. The drawings will be displayed alongside photographs by artist Veronika Kellndorfer, who explores the architectural memory embedded in Bo Bardi's buildings.

Related Article Netherlands on the Drawing Board: Exploring the Past and Present Futures of Dutch Architecture and Planning

Lina Bo Bardi's drawings, characterized by their poetic, playful, and informal style, illustrate her vision of architecture as a comprehensive art form. She frequently used innovative materials like glass and concrete, achieving a harmonious blend that became a hallmark of Brazilian modernism. Her extensive graphic work reveals a variety of motifs that encapsulate her ideas on architecture, design, and lifestyle.

Bo Bardi's drawings were not standalone artworks but visualizations of her conceptual ideas, serving as guides for the creative process. They capture the essence and vitality embedded in her architectural works, conveying the atmosphere, significance, and animation of space. This exhibition seeks to offer insight into Lina Bo Bardi's artistic and architectural legacy, presenting her innovative approach and the cultural impact of her work.

Architecture exhibitions play a crucial role in highlighting the evolution of design and its cultural significance.In other similar news, the M+ Museum in Hong Kong has just unveiled the first-ever retrospective of the renowned Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei. Similarly, the National Building Museum’s new exhibition, Capital Brutalism, explores Brutalist architecture in Washington, D.C., to date. Finally, the Lindau Art Museum is hosting an exhibition titled “Christo and Jeanne-Claude - A Lifelong Journey,” showcasing the first comprehensive exhibition on the artists.