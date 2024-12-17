Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024

In 2024, architecture continues to evolve in response to global challenges, with an increasing focus on sustainability, cultural context, and social responsibility. ArchDaily's interviews with leading architects, such as Kengo Kuma and Lilia Koleva, highlight how design is shifting towards environmental and community-centric solutions. These conversations also shed light on the emerging voices from the Global South, where innovative practices are addressing unique socio-political and environmental challenges. Architects from regions like Africa, Asia, and Latin America are offering fresh perspectives, pushing the boundaries of traditional architecture to reflect their diverse cultural narratives and local contexts.

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 2 of 14Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 3 of 14Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 4 of 14Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 5 of 14Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - More Images+ 9

The featured interviews in this collection are a testament to the growing diversity of thought in the architectural field. As the world faces interconnected crises, from climate change to social inequality, architecture has the power to offer sustainable solutions that address these global challenges. New voices from the Global South are challenging established norms, bringing forward designs that prioritize sustainability, inclusivity, and community-building. As the architecture world becomes more interconnected, these voices are essential in broadening the global conversation, reminding us that the future of architecture is not only shaped by established institutions but by innovative thinkers from all corners of the world. Through their work, they are inspiring a more inclusive, responsive, and sustainable approach to the built environment.

Read on to discover ArchDaily's best interviews from 2024.

Creating Harmony with the Place: In Conversation with Kengo Kuma

Designing Bombardier's Aerospace Campus in Toronto, Canada: Insights from Lilia Koleva of NEUF architect(e)s

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 4 of 14
ArchDailyPhoto of Lilia Koleva head of NEUF Architect(e)s Toronto Office. Image Courtesy of Neuf Architect(e)s

Creating Architecture in an Uncivil Time: In Conversation with Ali Karimi of Civil Architecture

"Building the Line as a Three-Dimensional City:" In Conversation with Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director of The Line Design of NEOM

"The Building as a Dance Between Design and Habitation": In Conversation with Níall McLaughlin

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 14 of 14
The Festival for Architecture Schools of Tomorrow in Romania. Image Courtesy of FAST

"Architecture is a Work of Generosity:" In Dialogue with Colectivo C733, Winners of Obel Award 2024

Sumayya Vally on Incorporating Diverse Knowledge in Contemporary Architecture: The Obel Award 2024 Theme

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 3 of 14
Sumayya Vally. Image © Lou Jasmine

Khalil Khouri, Modernism, and the Arab World: In Conversation with Bernard Khoury

"Life Changes Every Second, But Architecture Never Changes": In Conversation with Tatiana Bilbao

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 7 of 14
Conferencia inaugural Inflexiones 2024. Image Courtesy of Tecnológico de Monterrey

Making Every Part of Architecture Visible: Kim Lenschow Exposes the Hidden Story of Materials

Marcelo Rosenbaum: For an Architecture of Alliances, Listening and Respect

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 8 of 14
Refeitório Canuanã / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados + Rosenbaum. Image © Pedro Kok

"Individual Space is as Important as Collective Space": In Conversation with Pritzker Prize Laureate Anne Lacaton

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 2 of 14
Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal. Image © Laurent Chalet

"We Can Transform the Profession by Rethinking How We Might Serve Society": A Conversation With Ronald Rael

Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024 - Image 5 of 14
Ronald Rael at his conference in the Adrián Gibert Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Universidad La Salle

