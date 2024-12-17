Voices Shaping the Future of Architecture: the Best Interviews of 2024

Save this picture! Colectivo C733.. Image © The Obel Award

In 2024, architecture continues to evolve in response to global challenges, with an increasing focus on sustainability, cultural context, and social responsibility. ArchDaily's interviews with leading architects, such as Kengo Kuma and Lilia Koleva, highlight how design is shifting towards environmental and community-centric solutions. These conversations also shed light on the emerging voices from the Global South, where innovative practices are addressing unique socio-political and environmental challenges. Architects from regions like Africa, Asia, and Latin America are offering fresh perspectives, pushing the boundaries of traditional architecture to reflect their diverse cultural narratives and local contexts.

The featured interviews in this collection are a testament to the growing diversity of thought in the architectural field. As the world faces interconnected crises, from climate change to social inequality, architecture has the power to offer sustainable solutions that address these global challenges. New voices from the Global South are challenging established norms, bringing forward designs that prioritize sustainability, inclusivity, and community-building. As the architecture world becomes more interconnected, these voices are essential in broadening the global conversation, reminding us that the future of architecture is not only shaped by established institutions but by innovative thinkers from all corners of the world. Through their work, they are inspiring a more inclusive, responsive, and sustainable approach to the built environment.

Read on to discover ArchDaily's best interviews from 2024.

