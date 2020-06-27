Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Social Inequality, As Seen From The Sky

Social Inequality, As Seen From The Sky

Save this article
Social Inequality, As Seen From The Sky

Across the world, urban clusters have —to a greater or lesser extent— social and economic differences. Reflected in space, these imbalances of income and access to education, health, sanitation, and infrastructure generate ruptures more or less visible —although drastically felt.

Although a daily reality for some, socio-spatial inequalities can often go unnoticed. Photographer Johnny Miller states, "Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground... Oftentimes, communities of extreme wealth and privilege will exist just meters from squalid conditions and shack dwellings." Miller's photo series 'Unequal Scenes' seeks "to portray the most 'Unequal Scenes' in [the world] as objectively as possible."

Mexico City, Mexico. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes Nairobi Area, Kenya. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes Kya Sands, Johannesburg, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes Kya Sands, Johannesburg, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes + 16

Miller's aerial photographs taken from a drone highlight ruptures in physical space. The photographer began his project in Johannesburg, South Africa where he photographed the scars of apartheid. 

Save this picture!
Kya Sands, Johannesburg, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes
Kya Sands, Johannesburg, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes

Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground. The beauty of being able to fly is to see things from a new perspective - to see things as they really are. Looking straight down from a height of several hundred meters, incredible scenes of inequality emerge. Some communities have been expressly designed with separation in mind, and some have grown more or less organically.
-Johnny Miller

Save this picture!
Mexico City, Mexico. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes
Mexico City, Mexico. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes

Since 2018, Miller has expanded his series and photographed cities in the United States, Mexico, Tanzania, Kenya, and India. Each of these places has different forms and urban morphologies specific to their respective contexts, however, the ruptures remain, conditioning —and limiting— social and spatial development.

Save this picture!
Papwa Sewgolum Golf Course, Durban, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes
Papwa Sewgolum Golf Course, Durban, South Africa. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes

See more photographs from Unequal Scenes on Miller's website.

Note: This article was originally published on October 31, 2018, and updated on June 24, 2020.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Social Inequality, As Seen From The Sky" [Fotografias aéreas mostram a desigualdade social refletida no espaço urbano] 27 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900023/social-inequality-as-seen-from-the-sky/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Mumbai, India. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes

贫穷和富有中间仿佛有一条线，航拍图揭露社会不平等

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream