ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2023 Pritzker Prize, the most important award in the field of architecture.

For those who don't know, the Pritzker Prize is funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation in the United States and has been awarded to living architects, regardless of their nationality, whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from 50 options, David Chipperfield should win the 2023 Pritzker Prize:

1. David Chipperfield (9.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 2 of 11
James Simon Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

2. Marina Tabassum (7.2%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 3 of 11
Bait Ur Rouf Mosque / Marina Tabassum Architects. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Rajesh Vora

3. Kengo Kuma (7.0%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 4 of 11
Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka

4. Bjarke Ingels (6.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 5 of 11
IQON Building / BIG. Image © BICUBIC

5. Steven Holl (5.7%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 6 of 11
Glassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Richard Barnes

6. Smiljan Radic (4.1%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 7 of 11
NAVE / Smiljan Radic. Image © Nico Saieh

7. David Adjaye (3.7%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 8 of 11
Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

8. Alberto Campo Baeza (3.5%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 9 of 11
The House of the Infinite / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

9. Frida Escobedo (3.4%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 10 of 11
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

10. MVRDV (Winy Maas + Jacob van Rijs + Nathalie de Vries) (3.1%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize - Image 11 of 11
Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola + Stijn Brakkee

Also mentioned by over 2% of votes: Santiago Calatrava, Jeanne Gang, Tatiana Bilbao, Solano Benitez, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, Moshe Safdie, and Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2022, 2021, and in 2020.

Finally, we invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

