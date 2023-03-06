ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2023 Pritzker Prize, the most important award in the field of architecture.

For those who don't know, the Pritzker Prize is funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation in the United States and has been awarded to living architects, regardless of their nationality, whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from 50 options, David Chipperfield should win the 2023 Pritzker Prize:

Save this picture! James Simon Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Save this picture! Bait Ur Rouf Mosque / Marina Tabassum Architects. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Rajesh Vora

Save this picture! Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka

Save this picture! Glassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Richard Barnes

Save this picture! NAVE / Smiljan Radic. Image © Nico Saieh

Save this picture! Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Save this picture! The House of the Infinite / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

Save this picture! La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

10. MVRDV (Winy Maas + Jacob van Rijs + Nathalie de Vries) (3.1%)

Save this picture! Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola + Stijn Brakkee

Also mentioned by over 2% of votes: Santiago Calatrava, Jeanne Gang, Tatiana Bilbao, Solano Benitez, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, Moshe Safdie, and Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2022, 2021, and in 2020.

Finally, we invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.