Our Readers Decide Who Should Win the Pritzker Prize 2020

Since the winner(s) of the Pritzker Prize 2020 will be announced this Tuesday, March 3, we have asked our readers who should win the most important award in the field of architecture.
Funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, since 1979 the Pritzker Prize has been awarded to living architects whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The American architect Philip Johnson was the first one. Since then, architects from 18 countries have received the prize, while only three of them were women: Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda).
According to over 9,000 readers from all over the world, BIG-founder Bjarke Ingels (12.3%) should win the Pritzker Prize 2020.
See the full results below:
Bjarke Ingels (12.3%)
David Chipperfield (9.5%)
Kengo Kuma (6.3%)
Steven Holl (5.6%)
Francis Kéré (5.4%)
Tatiana Bilbao (5.1%)
Frida Escobedo (4.8%)
Santiago Calatrava (4.3%)
Smiljan Radic (3.8%)
Aires Mateus (3.3%)
