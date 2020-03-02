World
Our Readers Decide Who Should Win the Pritzker Prize 2020

Since the winner(s) of the Pritzker Prize 2020 will be announced this Tuesday, March 3, we have asked our readers who should win the most important award in the field of architecture.

Funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, since 1979 the Pritzker Prize has been awarded to living architects whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The American architect Philip Johnson was the first one. Since then, architects from 18 countries have received the prize, while only three of them were women: Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda).

According to over 9,000 readers from all over the world, BIG-founder Bjarke Ingels (12.3%) should win the Pritzker Prize 2020.

See the full results below:

Bjarke Ingels (12.3%)

CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

David Chipperfield (9.5%)

Zhejiang Museum of Natural History / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects
Zhejiang Museum of Natural History / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

Kengo Kuma (6.3%)

V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates. Image © Hufton+Crow
V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates. Image © Hufton+Crow

Steven Holl (5.6%)

Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol
Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Francis Kéré (5.4%)

Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan
Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

Tatiana Bilbao (5.1%)

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner
Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner

Frida Escobedo (4.8%)

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Santiago Calatrava (4.3%)

Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Gustavo Xavier
Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Gustavo Xavier

Smiljan Radic (3.8%)

Biobio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic, Eduardo Castillo, Gabriela Medrano. Image © María González
Biobio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic, Eduardo Castillo, Gabriela Medrano. Image © María González

Aires Mateus (3.3%)

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães

Stay tuned with ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

