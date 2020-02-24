Pritzker Prize 2020 Winner To Be Announced Tuesday, March 3rd

World
The Hyatt Foundation has revealed the announcement date of the Pritzker Prize 2020 Winner. The most relevant recognition in architecture will be announced on Tuesday, March 3rd, 10 am EST.

Past laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Philip Johnson, SANAA, Oscar Niemeyer, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Toyo Ito, Alejandro Aravena and, most recently, Arata Isozaki.

Stay tuned with ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the prize here.

