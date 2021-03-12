Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2021 Pritzker Prize

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2021 Pritzker Prize

Save this article
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2021 Pritzker Prize

Since the winner(s) of the Pritzker Prize 2021 will be announced on Tuesday, March 16th, we have asked our readers who should win the most important award in the field of architecture.

Funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, the Pritzker Prize has been awarded to living architects whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 19 countries have received the prize, of which only five were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda) and Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020).

According to over 9,700 readers from all over the world who picked among 50 options and plus —including nominating their own candidate—, David Chipperfield (7.3%) should win the Pritzker Prize 2021.

Related Article

Our Readers Decide Who Should Win the Pritzker Prize 2020

David Chipperfield (7.3%)

Save this picture!
Museo Jumex / David Chipperfield. Image © Simon Menges
Museo Jumex / David Chipperfield. Image © Simon Menges

Bjarke Ingels (7.2%)

Save this picture!
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux

Kunlé Adeyemi (4.5%)

Save this picture!
Makoko Floating School / NLÉ Architects. Image © NLÉ Architects
Makoko Floating School / NLÉ Architects. Image © NLÉ Architects

Steven Holl (4.5%)

Save this picture!
Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects. Image © David Sundberg
Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects. Image © David Sundberg

David Adjaye (4.1%)

Save this picture!
Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger
Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Tatiana Bilbao (3.8%)

Save this picture!
Bioinnova / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Iwan Baan
Bioinnova / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Iwan Baan

Kengo Kuma (3.7%)

Save this picture!
Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © NAARO
Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © NAARO

Francis Kéré (3.7%)

Save this picture!
Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan
Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

Alberto Campo Baeza (3.6%)

Save this picture!
The House of the Infinite / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas
The House of the Infinite / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

Smiljan Radic (3.3%)

Save this picture!
Serpentine Pavilion 2014 / Smiljan Radic. Image © Iwan Baan
Serpentine Pavilion 2014 / Smiljan Radic. Image © Iwan Baan

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2020. Moreover, stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nicolás Valencia
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2021 Pritzker Prize" 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957570/our-readers-decide-who-should-win-the-pritzker-prize-2021> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream