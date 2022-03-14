ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2022 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize, the most important award in the field of architecture.

For those who do not know, the Pritzker Prize—funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation in the United States— has been awarded to living architects, regardless of their nationality, whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 19 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to almost 3,000 readers who picked from more than 50 options, David Chipperfield (9.0%) should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize.

Save this picture! Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Save this picture! Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet / BIG + ATELIER BRÜCKNER + CCHE. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture. Image Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

Save this picture! Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

Save this picture! Bio Bio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic + Eduardo Castillo + Gabriela Medrano. Image © Maria Gonzalez

Save this picture! Linked Hybrid / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Winter Park Library & Events Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Save this picture! Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2021, and in 2020. Moreover, stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.