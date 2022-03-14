ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2022 Pritzker Prize

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize, the most important award in the field of architecture.

For those who do not know, the Pritzker Prize—funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation in the United States— has been awarded to living architects, regardless of their nationality, whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 19 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to almost 3,000 readers who picked from more than 50 options, David Chipperfield (9.0%) should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize.

1. David Chipperfield (9.0%)

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

2. Bjarke Ingels (7.7%)

Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet / BIG + ATELIER BRÜCKNER + CCHE. Image © Iwan Baan
Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet / BIG + ATELIER BRÜCKNER + CCHE. Image © Iwan Baan

3. Kengo Kuma (6.1%)

New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

4. Francis Kéré (5.5%)

Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture. Image Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture. Image Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

5. Alberto Campo Baeza (5.4%)

Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas
Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

6. Smiljan Radic (5.2%)

Bio Bio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic + Eduardo Castillo + Gabriela Medrano. Image © Maria Gonzalez
Bio Bio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic + Eduardo Castillo + Gabriela Medrano. Image © Maria Gonzalez

7. Steven Holl (4.9%)

Linked Hybrid / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Iwan Baan
Linked Hybrid / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

8. David Adjaye (4.0%)

Winter Park Library & Events Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger
Winter Park Library & Events Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

9. Tatiana Bilbao (3.2%)

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner
Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner

10. Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus (2.9%)

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2021, and in 2020. Moreover, stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

