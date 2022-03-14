ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2022 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize, the most important award in the field of architecture.
For those who do not know, the Pritzker Prize—funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation in the United States— has been awarded to living architects, regardless of their nationality, whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."
The American architect Philip Johnson was the first architect to win the Pritzker Prize back in 1979. Since then, architects from 19 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).
According to almost 3,000 readers who picked from more than 50 options, David Chipperfield (9.0%) should win the 2022 Pritzker Prize.
1. David Chipperfield (9.0%)
2. Bjarke Ingels (7.7%)
3. Kengo Kuma (6.1%)
4. Francis Kéré (5.5%)
5. Alberto Campo Baeza (5.4%)
6. Smiljan Radic (5.2%)
7. Steven Holl (4.9%)
8. David Adjaye (4.0%)
9. Tatiana Bilbao (3.2%)
10. Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus (2.9%)
