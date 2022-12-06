70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022

Now in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles awards are presented to honor the best achievements in the field of architecture and design worldwide, promoting architectural production as a vector of intelligent sustainable development and considering ecological, social, and cultural impacts.
Within the categories involving retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants, the 70 continental winning projects have been announced within the six main regions: Africa and West Asia; Central and South America and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe.
Along with the globally selected projects for airports, university campuses, passenger stations, and sports facilities, the continental winners will compete for the global titles of the Prix Versailles 2022, to be announced at UNESCO Headquarters (Paris, France) on December 15th, 2022. Meet all the continental winners below.
Africa and West Asia
Stores and businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Dior pop-up boutique / Wasp
Dubai, UAE
- Special Interior Award
Presentedby / External Reference
Doha, Qatar
- Special Exterior Award
Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners
Istanbul, Turkey
Shopping centers
- Versailles Award 2022
Plasco Building / KRDS
Tehran, Iran
- Special Interior Award
Mall of Oman / Aecom
Muscat, Oman
- Special Exterior Award
Sharjah Central / Design International
Sharjah, UAE
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
Eden Nairobi / Anna Trzebinski
Nairobi, Kenya
- Special Interior Award
25hours Hotel One Central / Woods Bagot
Dubai, UAE
- Special Exterior Award
Six Senses Shaharut / Plesner Architects
Shaharut, Israel
Restaurants
- Versailles Prize 2022
Lavazza Solar Coffee Garden / Carlo Ratti Associati + Italo Rota
Dubai, UAE
- Special Interior Award
Amar Café / Gregory Gatserelia + Jacopo Foggini
Beirut, Lebanon
- Special Exterior Award
Aura / Kokaistudios
Dubai, UAE
Central America, South America, and the Caribbean
Shops and businesses
- Versailles Prize 2022
Haight Clothing Store / Aia Estudio + Raphael Tepedino
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Special Interior Award
A Mafalda / AR Architects
São Paulo, Brazil
- Special Exterior Award
Niceto offices and clothing showroom / Ana Smud and Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Shopping centers
- Special Exterior Award
Guilhermina / Jacobsen Architecture
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotels
- Versailles 2022 Award
Rosewood São Paulo / Ateliers Jean Nouvel + Rudy Ricciotti + Philippe Starck
São Paulo, Brazil
- Special Interior Design Award
Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitecture
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
- Special Exterior Award
Explore El Chaltén / Meireles + Pavan
El Chaltén, Argentina
Restaurants
- Versailles 2022 Award
Baboo Osteria / MZNO
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Special Interior Design Award
Restaurant Kotori / Coletivo de Arquitetos
São Paulo, Brazil
- Special Exterior Award
Moshu / Hitzig Militello Architects
Buenos Aires, Argentina
North America
Shops and businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Chanel / Peter Marino
Miami, Florida, United States
- Special Interior Award
Wilson / Bergmeyer
New York, United States
- Special Exterior Award
Apple The Grove / Foster + Partners
Los Angeles, CA, United States
Shopping centers
- Versailles Award 2022
Willis Tower Catalog / Gensler + SkB Architects
Chicago, IL, United States
- Special Interior Award
POST Houston / OMA
Houston, Texas, United States
- Special Exterior Award
Matamoros Public Market / Colectivo C733
Matamoros, Mexico
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
The Green O / Mutuus Studio
Greenough, Montana, United States
- Special Interior Award
Soho House Austin / Soho House Design
Austin, Texas, United States
- Special Exterior Award
Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta
Xaaga, Mexico
Restaurants
- Versailles 2022 Award
Dauphine's / Grizform Design Architects
Washington, D.C., United States
- Special Interior Award
Buddha-Bar / YOD Group
New York, United States
- Special Exterior Award
Octo Restaurant / Herre Arquitectos
Guadalajara, Mexico
Central and Northeast Asia
Shops and businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Burberry pop-up boutique
Jeju, South Korea
- Special Interior Award
Dolce & Gabbana / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Seoul, South Korea
- Special Exterior Award
Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / Jun Aoki & Associates + Peter Marino Architect
Tokyo, Japan
Shopping centers
- Versailles 2022 Award
1000 Trees Project Phase 1 / Heatherwick Studio
Shanghai, China
- Special Interior Award
Store Hyundai Seoul / Burdifilek
Seoul, South Korea
- Special Exterior Prize
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Lu Wan Qu, China
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
Tsingpu Wulin Retreat / Nazodesign Studio
Jinjiang, China
- Special Interior Award
Radisson Collection Resort / Archi-Union Architects
Nankin, China
- Special Exterior Award
DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le - MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design
Mile, China
Restaurants
- Versailles Award 2022
Mansion Party / LDH Architectural Design
Beijing, China
- Special Interior Award
Milano / Cheng Chung Design
Nankin, China
- Special Exterior Award
Echo of the Sea / Tongyi Architects
Weihai, China
South Asia and the Pacific
Shops and businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Chintz Forest / SJK Architects
Mumbai, India
- Special Interior Award
Rachel Gilbert Emporium / Esoteriko Interior Architecture
Melbourne, Australia
- Special Exterior Award
Nickson 61 / Smart Design Studio
Surry Hills, Australia
Shopping centers
- Versailles Award 2022
Commercial Bay / Warren & Mahoney + NH Architecture
Auckland, New Zealand
- Special Interior Award
Marrickville Metro / Hames Sharley
Marrickville, Australia
- Special Exterior Award
Quay Quarter Lanes / SJB
Sydney, Australia
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades
Chauth Ka Barwara, India
- Special Interior Award
Raffles Udaipur / Randolph Gray Design
Udaipur, India
- Special Exterior Award
The Britomart Hotel / Cheshire Architects
Auckland, New Zealand
Restaurants
- Versailles Award 2022
Farmlore
Bangalore, India
- Special Interior Award
Stomping Ground / Studio Y + PlaceFormSpace
Moorabbin, Australia
- Special Exterior Award
Tanatap Ring Garden Café / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Yakarta, Indonesia
Europe
Shops and businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Nugnes / Studio Dini Cataldi
Trani, Italy
- Special Interior Award
Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI
Paris, France
- Special Exterior Award
Dolce & Gabbana / Fresh Architectures
Paris, France
Shopping centers
- Versailles Award 2022
La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architectes + Lagneau Architectes + François Brugel
Paris, France
- Special Interior Award
KaDeWe / OMA
Berlin, Germany
- Special Exterior Award
The Pavilion / acme
London, United Kingdom
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
Le Grand Contrôle / Christophe Tollemer + Bortolussi + 2BDM
Versailles, France
- Special Interior Award
Margaret Hôtel Chouleur / A+Architecture
Nîmes, France
- Special Exterior Award
Kálesma / K-Studio + Studio Bonarchi
Mykonos, Greece
Restaurants
- Versailles Award 2022
The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects
London, United Kingdom
- Special Interior Award
Bogen / noa* network of architecture
Bolzano, Italy
- Special Exterior Award
Äng Restaurant / Norm Architects
Tvååker, Sweden