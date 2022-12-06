Submit a Project Advertise
70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022

Now in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles awards are presented to honor the best achievements in the field of architecture and design worldwide, promoting architectural production as a vector of intelligent sustainable development and considering ecological, social, and cultural impacts.

Within the categories involving retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants, the 70 continental winning projects have been announced within the six main regions: Africa and West Asia; Central and South America and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe.

Along with the globally selected projects for airports, university campuses, passenger stations, and sports facilities, the continental winners will compete for the global titles of the Prix Versailles 2022, to be announced at UNESCO Headquarters (Paris, France) on December 15th, 2022. Meet all the continental winners below.

Africa and West Asia

Stores and businesses

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Dior pop-up boutique / Wasp
    Dubai, UAE
  • Special Interior Award
    Presentedby / External Reference
    Doha, Qatar
  • Special Exterior Award
    Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners
    Istanbul, Turkey

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 2 of 36
Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Apple

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 26 of 36
New Plasco Commercial Building / KRDS. Image © Parham Taghioff

  • Special Interior Award
    Mall of Oman / Aecom
    Muscat, Oman
  • Special Exterior Award
    Sharjah Central / Design International
    Sharjah, UAE

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Eden Nairobi / Anna Trzebinski
    Nairobi, Kenya
  • Special Interior Award
    25hours Hotel One Central / Woods Bagot
    Dubai, UAE
  • Special Exterior Award
    Six Senses Shaharut / Plesner Architects
    Shaharut, Israel

Restaurants

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 33 of 36
Lavazza Solar Coffee Garden / Carlo Ratti Associati, Italo Rota. Image © Michele Nastasi

  • Special Interior Award
    Amar Café / Gregory Gatserelia + Jacopo Foggini
    Beirut, Lebanon
  • Special Exterior Award
    Aura / Kokaistudios
    Dubai, UAE

Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

Shops and businesses

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 10 of 36
Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image © Maira Acayaba

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 4 of 36
Loja A Mafalda / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 36 of 36
Niceto oficinas y showroom de indumentaria / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 34 of 36
Guilhermina Commercial Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Mascaro

Hotels

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 16 of 36
Botanique Hotel & Spa / Candida Tabet Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

  • Special Exterior Award
    Explore El Chaltén / Meireles + Pavan
    El Chaltén, Argentina

Restaurants

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 14 of 36
Restaurante Kotori / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Levi Mendes Junior

North America

Shops and businesses

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Chanel / Peter Marino
    Miami, Florida, United States
  • Special Interior Award
    Wilson / Bergmeyer
    New York, United States
  • Special Exterior Award
    Apple The Grove / Foster + Partners
    Los Angeles, CA, United States

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 32 of 36
Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler. Image © Tom Harris

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 12 of 36
POST Houston / OMA. Image © Leonid Furmansky

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 22 of 36
Mercado público Matamoros / Colectivo C733. Image © Rafael Gamo

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2022
    The Green O / Mutuus Studio
    Greenough, Montana, United States
  • Special Interior Award
    Soho House Austin / Soho House Design
    Austin, Texas, United States
  • Special Exterior Award
    Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta
    Xaaga, Mexico

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 13 of 36
Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Onnis Luque

Restaurants

  • Versailles 2022 Award
    Dauphine's / Grizform Design Architects
    Washington, D.C., United States
  • Special Interior Award
    Buddha-Bar / YOD Group
    New York, United States

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 15 of 36
Buddha-Bar New York / YOD Group. Image © Andriy Bezuglov

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 18 of 36
Octo Restaurante / Herre Arquitectos. Image © Gilberto Hernández

Central and Northeast Asia

Shops and businesses

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 6 of 36
Dolce & Gabbana Store Seoul / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Dolce & Gabbana. Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Jean Nouvel Design

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 5 of 36
Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / AS Co. + Peter Marino Architect. Image © Daici Ano

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 25 of 36
Proyecto “1000 Árboles” Fase 1 / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Justin Szeremeta

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 8 of 36
Tienda el Hyundai Seúl / Burdifilek. Image © Yongjoon Choi

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 20 of 36
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Hotels

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 24 of 36
Tsingpu Wulin Retreat / Nazodesign Studio. Image © Ruijing Photo

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 11 of 36
Radisson Collection Resort / Archi-Union Architects. Image © Shran_Image

  • Special Exterior Award
    DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le - MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design
    Mile, China

Restaurants

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Mansion Party / LDH Architectural Design
    Beijing, China
  • Special Interior Award
    Milano / Cheng Chung Design
    Nankin, China
  • Special Exterior Award
    Echo of the Sea / Tongyi Architects
    Weihai, China

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 17 of 36
Echo of the Sea / Tongyi Architects. Image © ZUZO VISION

South Asia and the Pacific

Shops and businesses

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Chintz Forest / SJK Architects
    Mumbai, India
  • Special Interior Award
    Rachel Gilbert Emporium / Esoteriko Interior Architecture
    Melbourne, Australia
  • Special Exterior Award
    Nickson 61 / Smart Design Studio
    Surry Hills, Australia

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 35 of 36
Nickson 61 Commercial Building / Smart Design Studio. Image © Romello Pereira

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 28 of 36
Commercial Bay Retail Precinct / Warren & Mahoney + NH Architecture. Image © Simon Devitt

  • Special Interior Award
    Marrickville Metro / Hames Sharley
    Marrickville, Australia
  • Special Exterior Award
    Quay Quarter Lanes / SJB
    Sydney, Australia

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 27 of 36
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB. Image © Tom Roe

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades
    Chauth Ka Barwara, India
  • Special Interior Award
    Raffles Udaipur / Randolph Gray Design
    Udaipur, India
  • Special Exterior Award
    The Britomart Hotel / Cheshire Architects
    Auckland, New Zealand

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 29 of 36
The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects. Image © Sam Hartnett

Restaurants

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 7 of 36
Stomping Ground Brewery / studio Y + PlaceFormSpace. Image © Derek Swalwell

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 21 of 36
Tanatap Ring Garden Coffee Shop / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture). Image © KIE, Mario Wibowo

Europe

Shops and businesses

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Nugnes / Studio Dini Cataldi
    Trani, Italy
  • Special Interior Award
    Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI
    Paris, France
  • Special Exterior Award
    Dolce & Gabbana / Fresh Architectures
    Paris, France

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 3 of 36
54 Montaigne Facade Intervention / FRESH Architectures. Image © David FOESSEL

Shopping centers

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 30 of 36
La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes. Image © Jared Chulski

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 19 of 36
KaDeWe Berlin Masterplan / OMA. Image © Marco Cappelletti

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 31 of 36
The Pavilion / acme. Image © Hufton+Crow

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2022
    Le Grand Contrôle / Christophe Tollemer + Bortolussi + 2BDM
    Versailles, France
  • Special Interior Award
    Margaret Hôtel Chouleur / A+Architecture
    Nîmes, France
  • Special Exterior Award
    Kálesma / K-Studio + Studio Bonarchi
    Mykonos, Greece

Restaurants

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 9 of 36
Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz

70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022 - Image 23 of 36
ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects. Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022" [70 Proyectos seleccionados ganadores continentales del Prix Versailles 2022] 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993191/70-projects-selected-as-continental-winners-of-the-prix-versailles-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags