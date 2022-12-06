70 Projects Selected as Continental Winners of the Prix Versailles 2022

Save this picture! POST Houston / OMA. Image © Leonid Furmansky

Now in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles awards are presented to honor the best achievements in the field of architecture and design worldwide, promoting architectural production as a vector of intelligent sustainable development and considering ecological, social, and cultural impacts.

Within the categories involving retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants, the 70 continental winning projects have been announced within the six main regions: Africa and West Asia; Central and South America and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe.

Along with the globally selected projects for airports, university campuses, passenger stations, and sports facilities, the continental winners will compete for the global titles of the Prix Versailles 2022, to be announced at UNESCO Headquarters (Paris, France) on December 15th, 2022. Meet all the continental winners below.

Africa and West Asia

Stores and businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Dior pop-up boutique / Wasp

Dubai, UAE

Dior pop-up boutique / Wasp Dubai, UAE Special Interior Award

Presentedby / External Reference

Doha, Qatar

Presentedby / External Reference Doha, Qatar Special Exterior Award

Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners

Istanbul, Turkey

Save this picture! Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Apple

Shopping centers

Versailles Award 2022

Plasco Building / KRDS

Tehran, Iran

Save this picture! New Plasco Commercial Building / KRDS. Image © Parham Taghioff

Special Interior Award

Mall of Oman / Aecom

Muscat, Oman

Mall of Oman / Aecom Muscat, Oman Special Exterior Award

Sharjah Central / Design International

Sharjah, UAE

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

Eden Nairobi / Anna Trzebinski

Nairobi, Kenya

Eden Nairobi / Anna Trzebinski Nairobi, Kenya Special Interior Award

25hours Hotel One Central / Woods Bagot

Dubai, UAE

25hours Hotel One Central / Woods Bagot Dubai, UAE Special Exterior Award

Six Senses Shaharut / Plesner Architects

Shaharut, Israel

Restaurants

Versailles Prize 2022

Lavazza Solar Coffee Garden / Carlo Ratti Associati + Italo Rota

Dubai, UAE

Save this picture! Lavazza Solar Coffee Garden / Carlo Ratti Associati, Italo Rota. Image © Michele Nastasi

Special Interior Award

Amar Café / Gregory Gatserelia + Jacopo Foggini

Beirut, Lebanon

Amar Café / Gregory Gatserelia + Jacopo Foggini Beirut, Lebanon Special Exterior Award

Aura / Kokaistudios

Dubai, UAE

Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

Shops and businesses

Versailles Prize 2022

Haight Clothing Store / Aia Estudio + Raphael Tepedino

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Save this picture! Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image © Maira Acayaba

Special Interior Award

A Mafalda / AR Architects

São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Loja A Mafalda / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba

Special Exterior Award

Niceto offices and clothing showroom / Ana Smud and Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Niceto oficinas y showroom de indumentaria / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Shopping centers

Special Exterior Award

Guilhermina / Jacobsen Architecture

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Save this picture! Guilhermina Commercial Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Mascaro

Hotels

Save this picture! Botanique Hotel & Spa / Candida Tabet Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

Special Exterior Award

Explore El Chaltén / Meireles + Pavan

El Chaltén, Argentina

Restaurants

Versailles 2022 Award

Baboo Osteria / MZNO

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Baboo Osteria / MZNO Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Special Interior Design Award

Restaurant Kotori / Coletivo de Arquitetos

São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Restaurante Kotori / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Levi Mendes Junior

Special Exterior Award

Moshu / Hitzig Militello Architects

Buenos Aires, Argentina

North America

Shops and businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Chanel / Peter Marino

Miami, Florida, United States

Chanel / Peter Marino Miami, Florida, United States Special Interior Award

Wilson / Bergmeyer

New York, United States

Wilson / Bergmeyer New York, United States Special Exterior Award

Apple The Grove / Foster + Partners

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Shopping centers

Versailles Award 2022

Willis Tower Catalog / Gensler + SkB Architects

Chicago, IL, United States

Save this picture! Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler. Image © Tom Harris

Special Interior Award

POST Houston / OMA

Houston, Texas, United States

Save this picture! POST Houston / OMA. Image © Leonid Furmansky

Special Exterior Award

Matamoros Public Market / Colectivo C733

Matamoros, Mexico

Save this picture! Mercado público Matamoros / Colectivo C733. Image © Rafael Gamo

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

The Green O / Mutuus Studio

Greenough, Montana, United States

The Green O / Mutuus Studio Greenough, Montana, United States Special Interior Award

Soho House Austin / Soho House Design

Austin, Texas, United States

Soho House Austin / Soho House Design Austin, Texas, United States Special Exterior Award

Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta

Xaaga, Mexico

Save this picture! Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Onnis Luque

Restaurants

Versailles 2022 Award

Dauphine's / Grizform Design Architects

Washington, D.C., United States

Dauphine's / Grizform Design Architects Washington, D.C., United States Special Interior Award

Buddha-Bar / YOD Group

New York, United States

Save this picture! Buddha-Bar New York / YOD Group. Image © Andriy Bezuglov

Special Exterior Award

Octo Restaurant / Herre Arquitectos

Guadalajara, Mexico

Save this picture! Octo Restaurante / Herre Arquitectos. Image © Gilberto Hernández

Central and Northeast Asia

Shops and businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Burberry pop-up boutique

Jeju, South Korea

Burberry pop-up boutique Jeju, South Korea Special Interior Award

Dolce & Gabbana / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Seoul, South Korea

Save this picture! Dolce & Gabbana Store Seoul / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Dolce & Gabbana. Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Jean Nouvel Design

Special Exterior Award

Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / Jun Aoki & Associates + Peter Marino Architect

Tokyo, Japan

Save this picture! Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / AS Co. + Peter Marino Architect. Image © Daici Ano

Shopping centers

Versailles 2022 Award

1000 Trees Project Phase 1 / Heatherwick Studio

Shanghai, China

Save this picture! Proyecto “1000 Árboles” Fase 1 / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Justin Szeremeta

Special Interior Award

Store Hyundai Seoul / Burdifilek

Seoul, South Korea

Save this picture! Tienda el Hyundai Seúl / Burdifilek. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Special Exterior Prize

Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Lu Wan Qu, China

Save this picture! Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

Tsingpu Wulin Retreat / Nazodesign Studio

Jinjiang, China

Save this picture! Tsingpu Wulin Retreat / Nazodesign Studio. Image © Ruijing Photo

Special Interior Award

Radisson Collection Resort / Archi-Union Architects

Nankin, China

Special Exterior Award

DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le - MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design

Mile, China

Restaurants

Versailles Award 2022

Mansion Party / LDH Architectural Design

Beijing, China

Mansion Party / LDH Architectural Design Beijing, China Special Interior Award

Milano / Cheng Chung Design

Nankin, China

Milano / Cheng Chung Design Nankin, China Special Exterior Award

Echo of the Sea / Tongyi Architects

Weihai, China

Save this picture! Echo of the Sea / Tongyi Architects. Image © ZUZO VISION

South Asia and the Pacific

Shops and businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Chintz Forest / SJK Architects

Mumbai, India

Chintz Forest / SJK Architects Mumbai, India Special Interior Award

Rachel Gilbert Emporium / Esoteriko Interior Architecture

Melbourne, Australia

Rachel Gilbert Emporium / Esoteriko Interior Architecture Melbourne, Australia Special Exterior Award

Nickson 61 / Smart Design Studio

Surry Hills, Australia

Save this picture! Nickson 61 Commercial Building / Smart Design Studio. Image © Romello Pereira

Shopping centers

Versailles Award 2022

Commercial Bay / Warren & Mahoney + NH Architecture

Auckland, New Zealand

Save this picture! Commercial Bay Retail Precinct / Warren & Mahoney + NH Architecture. Image © Simon Devitt

Special Interior Award

Marrickville Metro / Hames Sharley

Marrickville, Australia

Marrickville Metro / Hames Sharley Marrickville, Australia Special Exterior Award

Quay Quarter Lanes / SJB

Sydney, Australia

Save this picture! 9-15 Young Street Building / SJB. Image © Tom Roe

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades

Chauth Ka Barwara, India

Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades Chauth Ka Barwara, India Special Interior Award

Raffles Udaipur / Randolph Gray Design

Udaipur, India

Raffles Udaipur / Randolph Gray Design Udaipur, India Special Exterior Award

The Britomart Hotel / Cheshire Architects

Auckland, New Zealand

Save this picture! The Hotel Britomart / Cheshire Architects. Image © Sam Hartnett

Restaurants

Versailles Award 2022

Farmlore

Bangalore, India

Farmlore Bangalore, India Special Interior Award

Stomping Ground / Studio Y + PlaceFormSpace

Moorabbin, Australia

Save this picture! Stomping Ground Brewery / studio Y + PlaceFormSpace. Image © Derek Swalwell

Save this picture! Tanatap Ring Garden Coffee Shop / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture). Image © KIE, Mario Wibowo

Europe

Shops and businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Nugnes / Studio Dini Cataldi

Trani, Italy

Nugnes / Studio Dini Cataldi Trani, Italy Special Interior Award

Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI

Paris, France

Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI Paris, France Special Exterior Award

Dolce & Gabbana / Fresh Architectures

Paris, France

Save this picture! 54 Montaigne Facade Intervention / FRESH Architectures. Image © David FOESSEL

Shopping centers

Save this picture! La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes. Image © Jared Chulski

Special Interior Award

KaDeWe / OMA

Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! KaDeWe Berlin Masterplan / OMA. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Special Exterior Award

The Pavilion / acme

London, United Kingdom

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

Le Grand Contrôle / Christophe Tollemer + Bortolussi + 2BDM

Versailles, France

Le Grand Contrôle / Christophe Tollemer + Bortolussi + 2BDM Versailles, France Special Interior Award

Margaret Hôtel Chouleur / A+Architecture

Nîmes, France

Margaret Hôtel Chouleur / A+Architecture Nîmes, France Special Exterior Award

Kálesma / K-Studio + Studio Bonarchi

Mykonos, Greece

Restaurants

Versailles Award 2022

The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects

London, United Kingdom

The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects London, United Kingdom Special Interior Award

Bogen / noa* network of architecture

Bolzano, Italy

Save this picture! Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz

Special Exterior Award

Äng Restaurant / Norm Architects

Tvååker, Sweden