World
  Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022

The 24 shortlisted international projects for airports, university campuses, stations, and sports facilities competing for the Prix Versailles 2022 Awards have been announced. The global finalists in the Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels, and Restaurants category will also be announced shortly.

This 2022 edition of the Prix Versailles reaffirms the importance of sustainable development, considering all aspects of the human environment. Based on criteria of innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and eco-efficiency, the jury chooses the most outstanding projects each year. The global winners' announcement will occur towards the end of November / beginning of December 2022 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

Check out the selected projects below.

Airports

  • Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (Chengdu, China)
  • Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport (Qingdao, China)
  • Helsinki Airport, Terminal 2 (Vantaa, Finland)
  • Manchester Airport, Terminal 2 (Manchester, UK)
  • Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Airport, Terminal 2 (Thessaloniki, Greece)
  • Los Angeles International Airport, West Gates Terminal (Los Angeles, CA, USA)

Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 2 of 24
Aeropuerto Internacional de Chengdu Tianfu (Chengdu, China). Image © Groupe ADP
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 6 of 24
Aeropuerto de Thessaloniki “Makedonia”, Terminal 2 (Thessaloniki, Grecia). Image © Bobotis+Bobotis Architects
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 7 of 24
Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles, Terminal West Gates (Los Angeles, CA, EE.UU). Image © Los Angeles World Airports

Campuses

  • Birmingham Dubai University (Dubai, UAE)
  • École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay (Gif-sur-Yvette, France)
  • Political Studies Institute of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas (Paris, France)
  • London School of Economics Marshall Building (London, UK)
  • Sir William Henry Bragg Building at the University of Leeds (Leeds, UK)
  • Stanford University Center for Academic Medicine ( Palo Alto, CA, USA)

Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 15 of 24
Universidad de Birmingham Dubai (Dubai, Emiratos Arabes Unidos). Image © Yasser Ibrahim
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 16 of 24
Edificio Sir William Henry Bragg de la Universidad de Leeds (Leeds, Reino Unido). Image © Paul Karalius
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 18 of 24
Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, 1 Saint-Thomas (Paris, Francia). Image © Martin Argyroglo

Stations

  • Al Furjan Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)
  • Expo 2020 Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)
  • Wuchang Underground Station (Hangzhou, China)
  • Paris Montparnasse Train Station (Paris, France)
  • Duomo Underground Station (Naples, Italy)
  • Amsterdam Amstel Train Station (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 10 of 24
Estación de metro Al Furjan (Dubai, Emiratos Arabes Unidos). Image © Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 9 of 24
Pasaje, Estación de metro de Wuchang (Hangzhou, China). Image © Free Will Photography
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 14 of 24
Estación de tren Paris Montparnasse (Paris, Francia). Image © Jouin Manku

Sports

  • Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
  • Nokia Arena (Tampere, Finland)
  • Tochigi Sports Park, East Zone (Utsunomiya, Japan)
  • Luxemburg Stadium (Ciudad de Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo)
  • Al Thumama Stadium (Doha, Qatar)
  • TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH, USA)

Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 8 of 24
Estadio Al Thumama (Doha, Qatar). Image © Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 23 of 24
Estadio de Luxemburgo (Ciudad de Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo). Image © Marcus Bredt
Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022 - Image 24 of 24
Estadio TQL (Cincinnati, OH, EE.UU). Image © Tom Harris

Agustina Iñiguez
Author

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022" [Conoce los aeropuertos, estaciones, campus universitarios y deportivos seleccionados en los Premios Prix Versailles 2022] 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991112/discover-the-airports-stations-universities-and-sport-campuses-selected-for-the-prix-versailles-awards-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

