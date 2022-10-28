Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022

Save this picture! Edificio Marshall de la Escuela de Economía de Londres / Grafton Architects (Londres, Reino Unido). Image © Nick Kane

The 24 shortlisted international projects for airports, university campuses, stations, and sports facilities competing for the Prix Versailles 2022 Awards have been announced. The global finalists in the Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels, and Restaurants category will also be announced shortly.

This 2022 edition of the Prix Versailles reaffirms the importance of sustainable development, considering all aspects of the human environment. Based on criteria of innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and eco-efficiency, the jury chooses the most outstanding projects each year. The global winners' announcement will occur towards the end of November / beginning of December 2022 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

Check out the selected projects below.

Airports

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (Chengdu, China)

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport (Qingdao, China)

Helsinki Airport, Terminal 2 (Vantaa, Finland)

Manchester Airport, Terminal 2 (Manchester, UK)

Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Airport, Terminal 2 (Thessaloniki, Greece)

Los Angeles International Airport, West Gates Terminal (Los Angeles, CA, USA)

Save this picture! Aeropuerto Internacional de Chengdu Tianfu (Chengdu, China). Image © Groupe ADP

Save this picture! Aeropuerto de Thessaloniki “Makedonia”, Terminal 2 (Thessaloniki, Grecia). Image © Bobotis+Bobotis Architects

Save this picture! Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles, Terminal West Gates (Los Angeles, CA, EE.UU). Image © Los Angeles World Airports

Campuses

Birmingham Dubai University (Dubai, UAE)

École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay (Gif-sur-Yvette, France)

Political Studies Institute of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas (Paris, France)

London School of Economics Marshall Building (London, UK)

Sir William Henry Bragg Building at the University of Leeds (Leeds, UK)

Stanford University Center for Academic Medicine ( Palo Alto, CA, USA)

Save this picture! Universidad de Birmingham Dubai (Dubai, Emiratos Arabes Unidos). Image © Yasser Ibrahim

Save this picture! Edificio Sir William Henry Bragg de la Universidad de Leeds (Leeds, Reino Unido). Image © Paul Karalius

Save this picture! Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, 1 Saint-Thomas (Paris, Francia). Image © Martin Argyroglo

Stations

Al Furjan Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)

Expo 2020 Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)

Wuchang Underground Station (Hangzhou, China)

Paris Montparnasse Train Station (Paris, France)

Duomo Underground Station (Naples, Italy)

Amsterdam Amstel Train Station (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Save this picture! Estación de metro Al Furjan (Dubai, Emiratos Arabes Unidos). Image © Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai

Save this picture! Pasaje, Estación de metro de Wuchang (Hangzhou, China). Image © Free Will Photography

Save this picture! Estación de tren Paris Montparnasse (Paris, Francia). Image © Jouin Manku

Sports

Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Nokia Arena (Tampere, Finland)

Tochigi Sports Park, East Zone (Utsunomiya, Japan)

Luxemburg Stadium (Ciudad de Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo)

Al Thumama Stadium (Doha, Qatar)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH, USA)

Save this picture! Estadio Al Thumama (Doha, Qatar). Image © Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Save this picture! Estadio de Luxemburgo (Ciudad de Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo). Image © Marcus Bredt