Discover the Airports, Stations, Universities and Sport Campuses Selected for the Prix Versailles Awards 2022

The 24 shortlisted international projects for airports, university campuses, stations, and sports facilities competing for the Prix Versailles 2022 Awards have been announced. The global finalists in the Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels, and Restaurants category will also be announced shortly.
This 2022 edition of the Prix Versailles reaffirms the importance of sustainable development, considering all aspects of the human environment. Based on criteria of innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and eco-efficiency, the jury chooses the most outstanding projects each year. The global winners' announcement will occur towards the end of November / beginning of December 2022 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.
Check out the selected projects below.
Airports
- Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (Chengdu, China)
- Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport (Qingdao, China)
- Helsinki Airport, Terminal 2 (Vantaa, Finland)
- Manchester Airport, Terminal 2 (Manchester, UK)
- Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Airport, Terminal 2 (Thessaloniki, Greece)
- Los Angeles International Airport, West Gates Terminal (Los Angeles, CA, USA)
Campuses
- Birmingham Dubai University (Dubai, UAE)
- École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay (Gif-sur-Yvette, France)
- Political Studies Institute of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas (Paris, France)
- London School of Economics Marshall Building (London, UK)
- Sir William Henry Bragg Building at the University of Leeds (Leeds, UK)
- Stanford University Center for Academic Medicine ( Palo Alto, CA, USA)
Stations
- Al Furjan Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)
- Expo 2020 Underground Station (Dubai, UAE)
- Wuchang Underground Station (Hangzhou, China)
- Paris Montparnasse Train Station (Paris, France)
- Duomo Underground Station (Naples, Italy)
- Amsterdam Amstel Train Station (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
Sports
- Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
- Nokia Arena (Tampere, Finland)
- Tochigi Sports Park, East Zone (Utsunomiya, Japan)
- Luxemburg Stadium (Ciudad de Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo)
- Al Thumama Stadium (Doha, Qatar)
- TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH, USA)