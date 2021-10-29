We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta

Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels
Xaagá, Mexico
  • Architects: Alejandro D’Acosta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Can - Cun, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble Navigation
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Silencio is a ceremonial space that takes into account its context and celebrates the ancestral process of the mezcal drink.

Floor plan level 1
Floor plan level 1
The building was conceived from an old mezcal factory, with the Sacred Mountain as the main view and with a strong relationship with the sunset. The views were a priority to indulge in the night, with the stars and the moon.

The voids are the main spaces. They also exist to connect the exterior with the interior. As in pre-Hispanic sites, this building is inhabited from the outside and the buildings form a labyrinth of interior spaces that are in constant dialogue with the outside, with nature, and with the landscape.

Casa Silencio uses local materials, exposing its evident appearance. It arises from the earth and integrates with the environment. It is the architecture behind closed doors, nothing came out of the construction in the form of garbage, and each material of the work was reused with some other function.

Casa Silencio honors traditions, it is an emotional architecture that evokes sensitivity and discovery. A contemporary monastery, an immersive space in which the drink is created and experienced, invites you to reconcile with your origins while inhabiting that sacred place.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Xaagá, Oax., México

About this office
Alejandro D'Acosta
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta" [Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta] 29 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971075/casa-silencio-alejandro-dacosta> ISSN 0719-8884

