Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta

Hotels • Xaagá, Mexico Architects: Alejandro D’Acosta

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Can - Cun , Robert McNeel & Associates , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architects In Charge: Alejandro D’Acosta

Design Team: Christian Ceseña, Laura Zertuche

Clients: Mezcal El Silencio

Landscape : Alejandro D’Acosta

Contractor : Rafael Cortes, Josué Cabrera

Product And Interior Design: Martina D’Acosta

City: Xaagá

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Silencio is a ceremonial space that takes into account its context and celebrates the ancestral process of the mezcal drink.

The building was conceived from an old mezcal factory, with the Sacred Mountain as the main view and with a strong relationship with the sunset. The views were a priority to indulge in the night, with the stars and the moon.

The voids are the main spaces. They also exist to connect the exterior with the interior. As in pre-Hispanic sites, this building is inhabited from the outside and the buildings form a labyrinth of interior spaces that are in constant dialogue with the outside, with nature, and with the landscape.

Casa Silencio uses local materials, exposing its evident appearance. It arises from the earth and integrates with the environment. It is the architecture behind closed doors, nothing came out of the construction in the form of garbage, and each material of the work was reused with some other function.

Casa Silencio honors traditions, it is an emotional architecture that evokes sensitivity and discovery. A contemporary monastery, an immersive space in which the drink is created and experienced, invites you to reconcile with your origins while inhabiting that sacred place.