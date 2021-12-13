We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Loja A Mafalda / AR Arquitetos

Loja A Mafalda / AR Arquitetos
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: AR Arquitetos
  Area:  150
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture as an exhibitor guides the store's spatiality. Uniting the existence of the proposed intervention, the space is formed by its path. This is guided by the different levels on which the shoes are exposed.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The delimited path integrates the two environments, using elements such as curtains and domes to formalize this spatial integration, in order to create a unified store.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Continuity is also integrated by its materialities and forms that complement each other with the composite lights and textures.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project location

Address:R. Mateus Grou, 580 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05415-040, Brasil

AR Arquitetos
Store Brazil
"Loja A Mafalda / AR Arquitetos" 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily.

