Stomping Ground Brewery / studio Y + PlaceFormSpace

Stomping Ground Brewery / studio Y + PlaceFormSpace

© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Bar, Brewery
Moorabbin, Australia
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. The location of the development is unique – situated amidst an outer suburban industrial and residential area, it was critical to create a welcoming, inclusive, and energetic gathering place, allowing locals to enjoy the same experience of the Stomping Ground inner city venue.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The existing conditions and relating structure of the current building had to be carefully investigated and incorporated into the architectural design. The large site meant that zoning had to be exceptionally considered to ensure sections felt intimate but also retain the open-plan beer hall experience. Minimal finishes create a contemporary industrial feel whilst the found items take inspiration from the original factory. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

A mesmerising full height timber grid structure is the main architectural feature, it was designed to be modular and exposed, visually linking the outdoor and indoor spaces. Internally it serves a practical purpose, carrying and services such as lighting, AV, brewery mechanical equipment and beer pythons, with planters as a secondary functional use. Externally the grid is used to support retractable roofs, translucent roofs, and walls. Intertwined with the landscaping, it allows the space to develop character and evolve over time. All connections are bolted, and the timber beams can be re-used at the end of the building’s lifespan or when a different use
is required. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The separate function area was designed to be elegant and timeless whilst remaining flexible. The high ceilings, vertical pendants, feature arches, custom distressed paint and private bridal suite all enhance the unique space whilst paying homage to the original building.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The beer hall staircase leads up onto a bridge above the brewery area. It links to the amenities area and offices and offers an elevated perspective of the beer hall as well as insight in the brewery area from atop. The u-shaped bar separates the beer hall from the beer garden and is one of the key and central elements of the space. The hero bar is clad in existing switchboards and the existing blue floor paint is also a nod to the warehouse aesthetic.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Every light fitting across the project has their own story. The lighting concept was designed to replicate the idea of a sunset beer session. All light fittings were tailored to have layers of optimised filters that replicate the natural colours of a sunset. In a commitment to sustainability and integration, the lighting designers, ambience took the extraordinary step of making a number of the light fixtures themselves including the refurbishment of original factory light fixtures. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project location

Address:1 Cochranes Rd, Moorabbin VIC 3189, Australia

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarIndustrial ArchitectureBreweryAustralia
Cite: "Stomping Ground Brewery / studio Y + PlaceFormSpace" 25 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975775/stomping-ground-brewery-studio-y-plus-placeformspace> ISSN 0719-8884

