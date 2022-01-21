We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife

Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife

Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Palermo, Argentina
  • Project Team:Ana Sol Smud, Daniel Zelcer, Camila Jalife, Ludmila Saubidet
  • Constructor:Gealco
  • Lighting Advisor:Arturo Peruzotti
  • Equipment:Agustina Gentili
  • Graphic Identity:estudio Hummus
  • Landscape:Martina Zavalia
  • City:Palermo
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the expansion and restoration of an old warehouse in the Palermo neighborhood in the city of Buenos Aires.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The building was to contain the offices, warehouses and exhibition spaces of a company that designs and markets clothing products.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Two very different types of construction coexisted on the property: towards the front, an abandoned and very deteriorated sausage-shaped house and, in the background, a warehouse that functioned as a mechanical workshop. Between both buildings there was a courtyard that provided natural light and ventilation to both spaces.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Section
Section
Floor Plan Second Floor
Floor Plan Second Floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Preserving the existing courtyard as the articulating nucleus of both constructions, the design decision was rooted in the valuing of the existing warehouse, in which the creative area is developed. On the front side a building was designed for the production areas and the brand's warehouses. This decision, which initially contradicts a typological tradition, allowed us to create a climate of absolute intimacy in the creative area of the company, generating its own world and sustaining the heterogeneity of the company's activities.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axo
Axo
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The central design axes that structured the project unfolded out of the need for all the environments to receive natural light and for all of them to coexist with the exterior space in some way, guaranteeing the greatest possible space for each program. Based on this search, a new courtyard was created towards the back of the property, leaving the warehouse configured between two courtyards that ventilate and illuminate the programs that delimit it. The warehouse was stripped of its interior elements to expose its bare structure. Light colors were chosen in all the spaces to achieve a feeling of spaciousness. The mirror coating on the dividing wall enhances the feeling of spaciousness and maximizes natural light.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project location

Address: Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Ana Smud
Office
Daniel Zelcer
Office
Camila Jalife
Office

Steel, Concrete

Office Buildings, Argentina
"Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife" 21 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

