From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean

Is there only one way to inhabit the coast? The Pacific coast, the largest ocean on earth, is a vast territory with a great diversity of temperature, winds, and topography, among others. Consequently, it has a great variety of ecosystems, ranging from the freezing point near the poles, vast deserts and forests, to the hot tropical rainforest. Such majestic diversity is no stranger to architecture, responding to the different contexts in which it is placed. As a result, there is a great variety of architectural works, all of which share in framing the views of the sea.

The following list shows 30 residential projects along the Latin American Pacific coastline, revealing the diverse architectural approaches that exist along the coast.

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje

Location: Chile

Year: 2021

Save this picture! Casa del Muelle. Image © Guy Wenborn

Las Gaviotas House / Demo Arquitectos

Location: Chile

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Las Gaviotas. Image © José Antonio Miranda

M House / Estudio Valdés Arquitectos

Location: Chile

Year: 2020

Sol House / Lorena Troncoso Valencia

Location: Chile

Year: 2019

House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann

Location: Chile

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa en Matanzas. Image © Roland Halbe

Cipolla House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

Location: Chile

Year: 2018

GS House / Rodrigo Martinez Arquitecto

Location: Peru

Year: 2019

Granada House / Martin Dulanto

Location: Peru

Year: 2019

Paracas II House / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

Location: Peru

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa Paracas. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

House Totoritas 17A / Go.Arquitectura.Pe

Location: Peru

Year: 2018

Dominó House / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

Location: Peru

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Dominó. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

House 03 / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture

Location: Peru

Year: 2011

Save this picture! Casa 03. Image Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse

Equis House / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture

Location: Peru

Year: 2003

Save this picture! Casa Equis. Image Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse

Tres Aguas House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos

Location: Ecuador

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Tres Aguas. Image © JAG Studio

Stilts House / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Location: Ecuador

Year: 2018

Puerto Cayo House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

Location: Ecuador

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Casa Puerto Cayo. Image © Sebastián Crespo

OC House / Re Arquitectura + DAO

Location: Costa Rica

Year: 2021

Save this picture! Casa OC. Image © Carolina Bello, Pablo Franceschi y Francisco Vásquez

Tres Amores House / Studio Saxe

Location: Costa Rica

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Tres Amores. Image © Andres Garcia Lachner

Santiago Hills Villa / Studio Saxe

Location: Costa Rica

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Residencia Santiago Hills. Image © Andres Garcia Lachner

No Footprint House / A-01

Location: Costa Rica

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa sin huella. Image © Fernando Alda

Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig

Location: Costa Rica

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa del árbol en Costa Rica. Image © Nic Lehoux

Guatemala Beach House / Christian Ochaita + Roberto Gálvez

Location: Guatemala

Year: 2013

Save this picture! Casa de Playa en Guatemala. Image © Víctor Martínez

House in El Torón / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Location: Mexico

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa en El Torón. Image © Onnis Luque

Malandra House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

Location: Mexico

Year: 2020

Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Location: Mexico

Year: 2020

Naila House / BAAQ'

Location: Mexico

Year: 2019

Cosmos House / S-AR

Location: Mexico

Year: 2019

Cova House / anonimous

Location: Mexico

Year: 2019

Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja

Location: Mexico

Year: 2018

Wabi House / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

Location: Mexico