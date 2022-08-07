From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean

Is there only one way to inhabit the coast? The Pacific coast, the largest ocean on earth, is a vast territory with a great diversity of temperature, winds, and topography, among others. Consequently, it has a great variety of ecosystems, ranging from the freezing point near the poles, vast deserts and forests, to the hot tropical rainforest. Such majestic diversity is no stranger to architecture, responding to the different contexts in which it is placed. As a result, there is a great variety of architectural works, all of which share in framing the views of the sea.
The following list shows 30 residential projects along the Latin American Pacific coastline, revealing the diverse architectural approaches that exist along the coast.
Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2021
Las Gaviotas House / Demo Arquitectos
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2020
M House / Estudio Valdés Arquitectos
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2020
Sol House / Lorena Troncoso Valencia
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2019
House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2018
Cipolla House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2018
GS House / Rodrigo Martinez Arquitecto
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2019
Granada House / Martin Dulanto
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2019
Paracas II House / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2018
House Totoritas 17A / Go.Arquitectura.Pe
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2018
Dominó House / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2017
House 03 / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2011
Equis House / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2003
Tres Aguas House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos
- Location: Ecuador
- Year: 2020
Stilts House / Natura Futura Arquitectura
- Location: Ecuador
- Year: 2018
Puerto Cayo House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos
- Location: Ecuador
- Year: 2016
OC House / Re Arquitectura + DAO
- Location: Costa Rica
- Year: 2021
Tres Amores House / Studio Saxe
- Location: Costa Rica
- Year: 2020
Santiago Hills Villa / Studio Saxe
- Location: Costa Rica
- Year: 2020
- Location: Costa Rica
- Year: 2018
Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig
- Location: Costa Rica
- Year: 2017
Guatemala Beach House / Christian Ochaita + Roberto Gálvez
- Location: Guatemala
- Year: 2013
House in El Torón / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2020
Malandra House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2020
Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2020
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2019
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2019
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2019
Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2018
Wabi House / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates
- Location: Mexico