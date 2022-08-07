We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean

Is there only one way to inhabit the coast? The Pacific coast, the largest ocean on earth, is a vast territory with a great diversity of temperature, winds, and topography, among others. Consequently, it has a great variety of ecosystems, ranging from the freezing point near the poles, vast deserts and forests, to the hot tropical rainforest. Such majestic diversity is no stranger to architecture, responding to the different contexts in which it is placed. As a result, there is a great variety of architectural works, all of which share in framing the views of the sea.

The following list shows 30 residential projects along the Latin American Pacific coastline, revealing the diverse architectural approaches that exist along the coast.

Pier House / Ciudad nueva, Arquitectura y Paisaje

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2021

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 8 of 32
Casa del Muelle. Image © Guy Wenborn

Las Gaviotas House / Demo Arquitectos

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 16 of 32
Casa Las Gaviotas. Image © José Antonio Miranda

M House / Estudio Valdés Arquitectos

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 30 of 32
Casa M. Image © Cristóbal Valdés

Sol House / Lorena Troncoso Valencia

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 12 of 32
Casa Sol. Image © Gustavo Burgos

House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 10 of 32
Casa en Matanzas. Image © Roland Halbe

Cipolla House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 22 of 32
Casa Cipolla. Image © Fernando Alda

GS House / Rodrigo Martinez Arquitecto

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 26 of 32
Casa GS. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Granada House / Martin Dulanto

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 29 of 32
Casa Granada. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Paracas II House / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 15 of 32
Casa Paracas. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

House Totoritas 17A / Go.Arquitectura.Pe

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 24 of 32
Casa Totoritas. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Dominó House / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2017

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 27 of 32
Casa Dominó. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

House 03 / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2011

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 9 of 32
Casa 03. Image Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse

Equis House / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2003

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 19 of 32
Casa Equis. Image Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse

Tres Aguas House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos

  • Location: Ecuador
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 2 of 32
Casa Tres Aguas. Image © JAG Studio

Stilts House / Natura Futura Arquitectura

  • Location: Ecuador
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 31 of 32
Casa Zancos. Image © JAG Studio

Puerto Cayo House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

  • Location: Ecuador
  • Year: 2016

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 13 of 32
Casa Puerto Cayo. Image © Sebastián Crespo

OC House / Re Arquitectura + DAO

  • Location: Costa Rica
  • Year: 2021

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 14 of 32
Casa OC. Image © Carolina Bello, Pablo Franceschi y Francisco Vásquez

Tres Amores House / Studio Saxe

  • Location: Costa Rica
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 21 of 32
Casa Tres Amores. Image © Andres Garcia Lachner

Santiago Hills Villa / Studio Saxe

  • Location: Costa Rica
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 3 of 32
Residencia Santiago Hills. Image © Andres Garcia Lachner

No Footprint House / A-01

  • Location: Costa Rica
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 20 of 32
Casa sin huella. Image © Fernando Alda

Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig

  • Location: Costa Rica
  • Year: 2017

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 23 of 32
Casa del árbol en Costa Rica. Image © Nic Lehoux

Guatemala Beach House / Christian Ochaita + Roberto Gálvez

  • Location: Guatemala
  • Year: 2013

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 17 of 32
Casa de Playa en Guatemala. Image © Víctor Martínez

House in El Torón / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 32 of 32
Casa en El Torón. Image © Onnis Luque

Malandra House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 7 of 32
Casa Malandra. Image © Francisco Laresgoiti

Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2020

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 4 of 32
Casona Sforza. Image © Alex Krotkov

Naila House / BAAQ'

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 28 of 32
Casa Naila. Image © Edmund Summer

Cosmos House / S-AR

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 5 of 32
Casa Cosmos. Image © Claudio Sodi

Cova House / anonimous

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2019

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 18 of 32
Casa Cova. Image © Rafael Gamo

Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2018

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 25 of 32
Casa Altanera. Image © Marcos Calleja

Wabi House / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

  • Location: Mexico

From Chile to Mexico: 30 Houses on the Coast of the Pacific Ocean - Image 11 of 32
Casa Wabi . Image © Edmund Summer

Vania Masalías
