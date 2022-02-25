M House / Estudio Valdés Arquitectos

+ 26

Houses • Litueche, Chile Architects : Estudio Valdés Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 169 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Lead Architect : Alberto Cruz E.

Collaborating Architect : Isabel de la Fuente

City : Litueche

Country : Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of this family summer house in Puertecillo is to accommodate a family of five plus guests, favoring the spaciousness of the common spaces to be able to bring everyone together, and having efficient bedrooms that achieve the comfort of its users in a smaller space.

The volume is an elongated triangular prism sectioned into three parts, a connecting center with the entrance hall, a transparent section of common rooms and an opaque section of private rooms.

The program places the common areas, kitchen-dining room and living room in the transparent section connecting them with the exterior, while the private rooms, the bedrooms, are located in the opaque section in order to protect their privacy and isolate them from the noise of the common area.

The shape is that of an elongated shed, which occupies its height according to its uses with amplitude in the common area and three-level bunk beds in the children's bedrooms to maximize their capacity. The volume rests on stilts in order to reach the necessary height for a clear view of the sea above the treetops. All the enclosures direct their views to the sea, but only the common area has transparency on both sides, integrating the front terrace and the rear garden, under a large space with different environments.

The materiality focuses on wood. Pine boards protected with a dark-toned sealant are used on the exterior, camouflaging the house with the surroundings, and on the interior lenga wood, in its light natural color to provide brightness. Eucalyptus branches are also used to generate strategically placed lattices, in the bathrooms providing privacy, in the cover of the terrace and the barbecue sheltering from the wind, and in the skylight of the roof sifting the light.

The terraces are the heart of the house, a set of interconnected spaces, whose uses will depend on the time of the day and the temperature. The main terrace is the crown of the interior common area, it is roofed, has a fireplace and a glass enclosure to protect from the cold. The front terrace is exposed to the sun and reaches the best sea view. The rear garden, where the barbecue area and the stove are located, is an open outdoor space sheltered from the wind.

The bedrooms are arranged in a consecutive manner and are acoustically isolated from each other through the bathrooms. The master bedroom is the furthest away, being most protected from noise.

The landscaping is made up of a perimeter garden of loose species that surround the house, covering the structure of stilts in the front and framing the access and the fireplace sector in the back. The transparency of the windows in the common area reinforces the visual continuity of the natural environment, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, allowing the view of the sea from the rear garden, and giving the kitchen, dining room and living room the feeling of being outside while being inside.