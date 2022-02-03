We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Casa Malandra / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

Casa Malandra / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: TAC Taller Alberto Calleja
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architect: Alberto Calleja
  • Collaboration:Luis Muñoz, Claudette Salas, Jorge Herrero
  • Construction :AIM
  • Structure :Hiñigo Lopez
  • City:Puerto Escondido
  • Country:Mexico
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Two volumes offset from each other define the configuration and dynamics of this typical patio house, containing part of the existing vegetation, to which we include a natural water space, generating a new microclimate. Both volumes assembled from their structure of concrete walls and wooden facades are connected through a pergola that filters the light from the patio. The long sides extend towards the sea and the mountains, allowing an unlimited dialogue with the territory on all its ventilated faces.

© Onnis Luque
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Onnis Luque
Section 01
Section 01
© Onnis Luque

Both volumes house the bedrooms. Between them meeting places that we call "Magic Spaces" are established. The endemic vegetation invades them and articulates and interconnects the circulations and transactions of the routes. The social area is protected by the structure of the Palapa roof and the pool accompanies it on its shortest side, establishing an extension of the main room towards the sea. The morphology of the house is consistent with the neighboring houses, maintaining the existing profile, providing continuity to the immediate context of the place.

© Onnis Luque
Section 02
Section 02
© Onnis Luque

With the intention of minimizing the impact of the project, all the vegetation found in the area was protected in a temporary nursery, which we transplanted to the ceilings of the modules, in this way giving them back their space, giving them a visitable position and generating a positive impact on the natural air conditioning of the house.

© Francisco Laresgoiti

