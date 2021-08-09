We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  3. Bars and Restaurants: 50 Examples in Plan and Section

Bars and Restaurants: 50 Examples in Plan and Section

Bars and Restaurants: 50 Examples in Plan and Section

The spatial distribution of a restaurant or bar is essential to its success. Faced with this design challenge, several architects have experimented and proposed configurations that both enhance the use of space in different culinary experiences.

With this being said, take a look at 50 gastronomic establishments in plan and section to inspire your next design.

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Lorena Darquea© Niko Jakob + Emilio Arango© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 148

El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Ernesto Bedmar
via Ernesto Bedmar
The Nim Bar / Hitzig Militello arquitectos

© Federico Kulekdjian
via Hitzig Militello arquitectos
via Hitzig Militello arquitectos
Restyiling Pan Plano / Pigmento Experimenta

© Otero Constanza
via Pigmento Experimenta
via Pigmento Experimenta
Cervecería Antares / Estudio Juan Ballester

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Estudio Juan Ballester
STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via CAPÓ estudio
via CAPÓ estudio
Mercedes 3880 / MMCV

© Daniela Mac Adden
via MMCV
via MMCV
PRESTON / María José Péndola, Gastón Péndola

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© María José Péndola, Gastón Péndola
© María José Péndola, Gastón Péndola
Beer Joint / Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre
via Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre
CAPRI Bar / SY

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via SY
via SY
Casa Chabacana / Abdenur Arquitectos

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Abdenur Arquitectos
via Abdenur Arquitectos
Alo´s restaurante / AToT- Arquitectos Todo Terreno

© Manuel Ciarlotti
via AToT- Arquitectos Todo Terreno
via AToT- Arquitectos Todo Terreno
No.1986 Coffee & Restaurant / Le House

© Hiroyuki Oki
Cortesía de Le House
Cortesía de Le House
Muy Güemes / Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola
via Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola
Restaurant PaCatar / Donaire Arquitectos

© Fernando Alba
via Donaire Arquitectos
via Donaire Arquitectos
Cantina Mexican Restaurant / Taller Tiliche

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
via Taller Tiliche
via Taller Tiliche
La Tequila South Restaurant / LOA

© Marcos Gracia
via LOA
via LOA
Almacén del Bife en México / Taller G Arquitectos

© Jorge de Luna
via Taller G Arquitectos
via Taller G Arquitectos
Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez

© Pim Schalkwijk
Cortesía de Nauzet Rodríguez
Cortesía de Nauzet Rodríguez
El Moro / Cadena + Asociados

© Moritz Bernoully
via Cadena + Asociados
via Cadena + Asociados
Campobaja / Estudio Atemporal

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Cortesía de Estudio Atemporal
Cortesía de Estudio Atemporal
Main Room / em-estudio

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
via em-estudio
via em-estudio
ANTILOPE / Mass Operations

© Lorena Darquea
via Mass Operations
via Mass Operations
La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura

© alexander potiomki
via Tamen Arquitectura
via Tamen Arquitectura
Restaurante ENO / JSa

© Jaime Navarro
© JSa
© JSa
Ixi’im Restaurant / Central de Proyectos SCP + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Lavalle / Peniche Arquitectos

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
via Central de Proyectos SCP + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Lavalle Peniche Arquitectos
via Central de Proyectos SCP + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Lavalle Peniche Arquitectos
Moreyra House Astrid y Gastón / 51-1 arquitectos

© PHOSS – Antonio Sorrentino & Iván Salinero
Cortesía de 51-1 arquitectos
Cortesía de 51-1 arquitectos
Restaurant of Shade / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki
via NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
via NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Amar de Lima Restaurant / Barclay & Crousse

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse
Cortesía de Barclay & Crousse
Restaurante La Balanza / Jordi Puig

© Gonzalo Caceres
via Jordi Puig
via Jordi Puig
El Camion Restaurant / LLONAZAMORA

© Michelle Llona R.
via LLONAZAMORA
via LLONAZAMORA
Pizzeria Massa / FLEXOARQUITECTURA

© José Hevia
via FLEXOARQUITECTURA
Albabel / Masquespacio

© Luis Beltran
Cortesía de Masquespacio
Cortesía de Masquespacio
PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz

© Luis Díaz Díaz
via Valentín Sanz Sanz
via Valentín Sanz Sanz
EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo

© Adrià Goula
via Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo
Restaurante MónViêt / Studio Shito

© Marcela Grassi
via Studio Shito
via Studio Shito
Refurbishment of Bar El Villa - Vermuteria del Mar / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque

© José Hevia
via AMOO Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque
via AMOO Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque
Restaurante Lugarejo / Francisco Montoya y David García

Cortesía de Francisco Montoya
via Francisco Montoya y David García
Restaurante Saona Santabárbara / Antonio Altarriba Comes

© DIEGO OPAZO
Cortesía de Antonio Altarriba Comes
Cortesía de Antonio Altarriba Comes
Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio

© Maria Pujol
via Estudio Miriam Barrio
via Estudio Miriam Barrio
La Principal / KdF Arquitectura

© Niko Jakob + Emilio Arango
via KdF Arquitectura
via KdF Arquitectura
Restaurante WÙ / FMAS - Fidel Mendoza Estudio de Arquitectura

© Andrés Pardo
via FMAS - Fidel Mendoza Estudio de Arquitectura
via FMAS - Fidel Mendoza Estudio de Arquitectura
Restaurant IlForno / PLASMA NODO + Llano Arquitecto

© Santiago Bohórquez
via PLASMA NODO + Llano Arquitectos
via PLASMA NODO + Llano Arquitectos
Köök / Amunátegui Valdés Arquitectos

© Maria Luisa Murillo
via Amunátegui Valdés Arquitectos
via Amunátegui Valdés Arquitectos
Restaurante Casa Larga de Bambú / BambuBuild

© Quang Tran
via BambuBuild
via BambuBuild
Nikunotoriko / Ryoji Iedokoro Architecture Office

© Satoru Umetsu／Nacasa & Partners Inc.
via Ryoji Iedokoro Architecture Office
Bakery & Restaurant SAWAMURA / Yuji Tanabe Architects

© Yuji Tanabe
Cortesía de Yuji Tanabe Architects
Cortesía de Yuji Tanabe Architects
Son La Restaurant / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
via Vo Trong Nghia Architects
via Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab

© CreatAR images
Cortesía de Wutopia Lab
Cortesía de Wutopia Lab
Norton Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami
© BLOCO Arquitetos
© BLOCO Arquitetos
Chaimiduo Farm Restaurant & Bazaar / Zhaoyang Architects

© Pengfei Wang
Cortesía de Zhaoyang Architects
Cortesía de Zhaoyang Architects
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 24, 2018

