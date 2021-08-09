Bars and Restaurants: 50 Examples in Plan and Section

The spatial distribution of a restaurant or bar is essential to its success. Faced with this design challenge, several architects have experimented and proposed configurations that both enhance the use of space in different culinary experiences.
With this being said, take a look at 50 gastronomic establishments in plan and section to inspire your next design.
El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar
The Nim Bar / Hitzig Militello arquitectos
Restyiling Pan Plano / Pigmento Experimenta
Cervecería Antares / Estudio Juan Ballester
STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio
Mercedes 3880 / MMCV
PRESTON / María José Péndola, Gastón Péndola
Beer Joint / Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre
CAPRI Bar / SY
Casa Chabacana / Abdenur Arquitectos
Alo´s restaurante / AToT- Arquitectos Todo Terreno
No.1986 Coffee & Restaurant / Le House
Muy Güemes / Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola
Restaurant PaCatar / Donaire Arquitectos
Cantina Mexican Restaurant / Taller Tiliche
La Tequila South Restaurant / LOA
Almacén del Bife en México / Taller G Arquitectos
Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez
El Moro / Cadena + Asociados
Campobaja / Estudio Atemporal
Main Room / em-estudio
ANTILOPE / Mass Operations
La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura
Restaurante ENO / JSa
Ixi’im Restaurant / Central de Proyectos SCP + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Lavalle / Peniche Arquitectos
Moreyra House Astrid y Gastón / 51-1 arquitectos
Restaurant of Shade / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Amar de Lima Restaurant / Barclay & Crousse
Restaurante La Balanza / Jordi Puig
El Camion Restaurant / LLONAZAMORA
Pizzeria Massa / FLEXOARQUITECTURA
Albabel / Masquespacio
PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz
EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo
Restaurante MónViêt / Studio Shito
Refurbishment of Bar El Villa - Vermuteria del Mar / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque
Restaurante Lugarejo / Francisco Montoya y David García
Restaurante Saona Santabárbara / Antonio Altarriba Comes
Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio
La Principal / KdF Arquitectura
Restaurante WÙ / FMAS - Fidel Mendoza Estudio de Arquitectura
Restaurant IlForno / PLASMA NODO + Llano Arquitecto
Köök / Amunátegui Valdés Arquitectos
Restaurante Casa Larga de Bambú / BambuBuild
Nikunotoriko / Ryoji Iedokoro Architecture Office
Bakery & Restaurant SAWAMURA / Yuji Tanabe Architects
Son La Restaurant / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab
Norton Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos
Chaimiduo Farm Restaurant & Bazaar / Zhaoyang Architects
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 24, 2018