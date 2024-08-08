Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital

Save this picture! Panoramic aerial view in Madrid, capital of Spain. Image © Jose Luis Vega via Shutterstock

Madrid, the vibrant capital of Spain, offers a blend of tradition and modernity, reflected in its diverse architectural heritage. This rich past is etched into the old façades, expansive public spaces, and historic religious institutions that define much of Madrid’s character today. The city’s continuous architectural renewal, reflected in both respectful restorations and innovative new constructions, highlights Madrid’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.

In the 20th century, Madrid embraced modernity, influenced by movements such as Rationalism, the International Style, and Brutalism. Today, Madrid is a showcase for contemporary design, where contemporary projects by renowned architects coexist with its historical legacy. Structures like the CaixaForum by Herzog & de Meuron and Jean Nouvel’s Reina Sofía Museum exemplify the city’s interest in architectural explorations

Read on to discover Madrid’s Modern and Brutalist landmarks, along 21 contemporary attractions from both local and internationally recognized offices

Church of Santa Ana y la Esperanza / Miguel Fisac Serna

Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España / Fernando Higueras Díaz and Antonio Miró Valverde

Edificio Princesa / Fernando Higueras Díaz, Antonio Miró Valverde and Carlos García Rodríguez

Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Filipinas / Cecilio Sanchez-Robles Tarín.

Contemporary Attractions

Caixa Forum / Herzog & de Meuron

Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía / Jean Nouvel, Vidal Y Asociados Arquitectos

Mirador Housing Project / MVRDV, Blanca Lleo Asociados

Atocha Train Station Extension / Rafael Moneo

Torre Caja Repsol Tower / Foster & Partners

