  Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital

Madrid, the vibrant capital of Spain, offers a blend of tradition and modernity, reflected in its diverse architectural heritage. This rich past is etched into the old façades, expansive public spaces, and historic religious institutions that define much of Madrid’s character today. The city’s continuous architectural renewal, reflected in both respectful restorations and innovative new constructions, highlights Madrid’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.

In the 20th century, Madrid embraced modernity, influenced by movements such as Rationalism, the International Style, and Brutalism. Today, Madrid is a showcase for contemporary design, where contemporary projects by renowned architects coexist with its historical legacy. Structures like the CaixaForum by Herzog & de Meuron and Jean Nouvel’s Reina Sofía Museum exemplify the city’s interest in architectural explorations

Read on to discover Madrid’s Modern and Brutalist landmarks, along 21 contemporary attractions from both local and internationally recognized offices

Brutalist and Modernist Icons

Church of Santa Ana y la Esperanza / Miguel Fisac Serna

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 2 of 28
Church of Santa Ana y la Esperanza / Miguel Fisac Serna. Image © Roberto Conte

Torre Blancas / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza (Interventions by STUDIO.NOJU)

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 3 of 28
Torre Blancas / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza (Interventions by STUDIO.NOJU). Image © Stas Knop via Shutterstock

Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España / Fernando Higueras Díaz and Antonio Miró Valverde

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 4 of 28
Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España / Fernando Higueras Díaz and Antonio Miró Valverde. Image © Roberto Conte

Edificio Princesa / Fernando Higueras Díaz, Antonio Miró Valverde and Carlos García Rodríguez

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 5 of 28
Edificio Princesa / Fernando Higueras Díaz, Antonio Miró Valverde and Carlos García Rodríguez. Image © Roberto Conte

Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Filipinas / Cecilio Sanchez-Robles Tarín.

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 6 of 28
Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Filipinas / Cecilio Sanchez-Robles Tarín. . Image © Roberto Conte

The Zarzuela Hippodrome / Carlos Arniches, Martín Domínguez and Eduardo Torroja

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 7 of 28
The Zarzuela Hippodrome / Carlos Arniches, Martín Domínguez and Eduardo Torroja. Image © Ana Amado

Contemporary Attractions

Caixa Forum / Herzog & de Meuron

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 8 of 28
CaixaForum / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Duccio Malagamba

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 9 of 28
Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © José Hevia

Puerta de Europa / Philip Johnson + John Burgee

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 10 of 28
Puerta de Europa / Philip Johnson + John Burgee. Image © Juan Pedro Pena via Shutterstock

Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía / Jean Nouvel, Vidal Y Asociados Arquitectos

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 11 of 28
Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía / Jean Nouvel, Vidal Y Asociados Arquitectos. Image © astudio via Shutterstock

Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4 / Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 12 of 28
Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4 / Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Estudio Lamela + Richard Rogers Partnership

Norman Foster Foundation's Pavilion / Norman Foster, David Delgado, Raúl Gómez and Jorge López

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 13 of 28
Norman Foster Foundation's Pavilion / Norman Foster, David Delgado, Raúl Gómez and Jorge López. Image © Guillermo Rodríguez

Barceló Market, Library and Sports Hall / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 14 of 28
Barceló Market, Library and Sports Hall / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos. Image © Roland Halbe

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Conversion / L35 Architects, GMP and Ribas & Ribas.

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 15 of 28
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Conversion / L35 Architects, GMP and Ribas & Ribas. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

BBVA Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 16 of 28
BBVA Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Rubén P. Bescós

Mirador Housing Project / MVRDV, Blanca Lleo Asociados

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 17 of 28
Mirador Housing Project / MVRDV, Blanca Lleo Asociados. Image © JJFarq via Shutterstock

Refurbishment and Extension of the Buenavista Cultural Center / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 18 of 28
Refurbishment and Extension of the Buenavista Cultural Center / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Escuelas Pias de San Anton (COAM) / Estudio Gonzalo Moure

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 19 of 28
Escuelas Pias de San Anton (COAM) / Estudio Gonzalo Moure. Image © Jorge Crooke Carballal

Arganzuela Footbridge / Dominique Perrault Architecture

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 20 of 28
Arganzuela Footbridge / Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image © Ayuntamiento de Madrid - DPA - Adagp

Renovation of the Operations Court in CENTROCENTRO / Héctor Fernández Elorza

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 21 of 28
Renovation of the Operations Court in CENTROCENTRO / Héctor Fernández Elorza. Image © Montse Zamorano

Medialab-Prado / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 22 of 28
Medialab-Prado / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

ABC Museum, Illustration and Design Center / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 23 of 28
ABC Museum, Illustration and Design Center / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Jesús Granada

Parish Church of Santa Monica / Vicens + Ramos

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 24 of 28
Parish Church of Santa Monica / Vicens + Ramos. Image © David Spence del Valle via Shutterstock

Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 25 of 28
Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Atocha Train Station Extension / Rafael Moneo

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 26 of 28
Atocha Train Station Extension / Rafael Moneo. Image © Songquan Deng via Shutterstock

Hotel Silken Puerta América / Jean Nouvel (Interiors by John Pawson, Zaha Hadid, Norman Foster, David Chipperfield, Arata Isozaki, Plasma Studio, Victorio & Lucchino, Marc Newson, Ron Arad, Kathryn Findlay, Richard Gluckman, Javier Mariscal, Jean Nouvel)

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 27 of 28
Hotel Silken Puerta América / Jean Nouvel. Image © David Spence del Valle via Shutterstock

Torre Caja Repsol Tower / Foster & Partners

Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital - Image 28 of 28
Torre Caja Repsol Tower / Foster & Partners. Image © Wilhelm Lappe via Flickr, under License CC BY 2.0

