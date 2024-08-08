Madrid Architecture City Guide: 27 Brutalist and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in the Spanish Capital

Madrid, the vibrant capital of Spain, offers a blend of tradition and modernity, reflected in its diverse architectural heritage. This rich past is etched into the old façades, expansive public spaces, and historic religious institutions that define much of Madrid’s character today. The city’s continuous architectural renewal, reflected in both respectful restorations and innovative new constructions, highlights Madrid’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.
In the 20th century, Madrid embraced modernity, influenced by movements such as Rationalism, the International Style, and Brutalism. Today, Madrid is a showcase for contemporary design, where contemporary projects by renowned architects coexist with its historical legacy. Structures like the CaixaForum by Herzog & de Meuron and Jean Nouvel’s Reina Sofía Museum exemplify the city’s interest in architectural explorations
Read on to discover Madrid’s Modern and Brutalist landmarks, along 21 contemporary attractions from both local and internationally recognized offices
Brutalist and Modernist Icons
Church of Santa Ana y la Esperanza / Miguel Fisac Serna
Torre Blancas / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza (Interventions by STUDIO.NOJU)
Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España / Fernando Higueras Díaz and Antonio Miró Valverde
Edificio Princesa / Fernando Higueras Díaz, Antonio Miró Valverde and Carlos García Rodríguez
Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Filipinas / Cecilio Sanchez-Robles Tarín.
The Zarzuela Hippodrome / Carlos Arniches, Martín Domínguez and Eduardo Torroja
Contemporary Attractions
Caixa Forum / Herzog & de Meuron
Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Puerta de Europa / Philip Johnson + John Burgee
Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía / Jean Nouvel, Vidal Y Asociados Arquitectos
Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4 / Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Norman Foster Foundation's Pavilion / Norman Foster, David Delgado, Raúl Gómez and Jorge López
Barceló Market, Library and Sports Hall / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Conversion / L35 Architects, GMP and Ribas & Ribas.
BBVA Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron
Mirador Housing Project / MVRDV, Blanca Lleo Asociados
Refurbishment and Extension of the Buenavista Cultural Center / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
Escuelas Pias de San Anton (COAM) / Estudio Gonzalo Moure
Arganzuela Footbridge / Dominique Perrault Architecture
Renovation of the Operations Court in CENTROCENTRO / Héctor Fernández Elorza
Medialab-Prado / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
ABC Museum, Illustration and Design Center / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects
Parish Church of Santa Monica / Vicens + Ramos
Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners
Atocha Train Station Extension / Rafael Moneo
Hotel Silken Puerta América / Jean Nouvel (Interiors by John Pawson, Zaha Hadid, Norman Foster, David Chipperfield, Arata Isozaki, Plasma Studio, Victorio & Lucchino, Marc Newson, Ron Arad, Kathryn Findlay, Richard Gluckman, Javier Mariscal, Jean Nouvel)
Torre Caja Repsol Tower / Foster & Partners
