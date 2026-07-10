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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population

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Every year on July 11, World Population Day draws attention to the demographic trends reshaping societies around the globe. In 2026, the United Nations marks the occasion under the theme, "Realizing the Hopes and Aspirations of Young People – Today and for the Future," highlighting how young people's decisions about education, employment, housing, relationships, and family life are increasingly influenced by the cities they inhabit. Drawing on Lives, Choices and Futures, a global survey of more than 108,000 young adults across 73 countries, this year's campaign underscores the close relationship between demographic change and the social, economic, and spatial conditions of cities.

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As more than half of the world's population now lives in urban areas, a proportion projected to approach 70 percent by 2050, cities remain at the forefront of demographic transformation. Continued urban growth places increasing pressure on housing, infrastructure, mobility networks, public space, and climate adaptation, while reinforcing the role of architecture, planning, and public policy in shaping more inclusive and resilient urban environments. Population trends also reveal where these pressures are most concentrated, providing insight into the metropolitan regions that continue to expand most rapidly.

Discover below the world's 20 most populated cities in 2026, measured according to the latest available estimates from WPR, together with each city's annual population growth compared to the previous year.

1. Shanghai, China

Population: 24,722,254 (1.93%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 6 of 21
Shanghai, China. Image © Ralf Leineweber via Unsplash CC licence

2. Delhi, India

Population: 23,390,383 (2.42%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 7 of 21
Delhi, India. Image © Sergio Capuzzimati via Unsplash CC licence

3. Kinshasa, DR Congo

Population: 21,852,144 (5.13%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 8 of 21
Kinshasa, DR Congo. Image © Issa Kashala via Shutterstock

4. Mumbai, India

Population: 21,782,818 (1.13%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 9 of 21
Mumbai, India. Image © Rajkumarrr comics via Pexels

5. Beijing, China

Population: 21,571,693 (2.06%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 10 of 21
Beijing, China. Image © ESB Professional via Shutterstock

6. Karachi, Pakistan

Population: 21,243,390 (4.03%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 11 of 21
Karachi, Pakistan. Image © Bilalhassan88 via Wikimedia Commons

7. Shenzhen, China

Population: 20,622,629 (2.64%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 12 of 21
China Pilot Free Trade Zone Qianhai Area of Shenzhen. Image © ダモ リ via Unsplash CC licence

8. Guangzhou, China

Population: 18,515,410 (2.23%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 14 of 21
Guangzhou, China. Image © Loeng Lig via Unsplash CC Licence

9. Kano, Nigeria

Population: 17,510,247 (3.16%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 21 of 21
Kano, Nigeria. Image © alameen .ng via Pexels

10. Chengdu, China

Population: 15,831,571 (2.44%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 2 of 21
Chengdu, China. Image © Shu Qian via Unsplash CC licence

11. Istanbul, Turkiye

Population: 15,791,519 (0.29%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 5 of 21
Istanbul, Turkiye. Image © Desert Morocco Adventure via Unsplash CC licence

12. Bengaluru, India

Population: 15,565,994 (4.1%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 20 of 21
Bengaluru, India. Image © Sanket Shah via Unsplash CC licence

13. Kolkata, India

Population: 15,440,671 (0.63%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 13 of 21
Kolkata, India. Image © ABIR ROY BARMAN via Shutterstock

14. Lagos, Nigeria

Population: 14,881,845 (2.38%)

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Lagos, Nigeria. Image © By Tayvay via Shutterstock

15. Lahore, Pakistan

Population: 14,062,745 (2.64%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 18 of 21
Lahore, Pakistan. Image © Syed Bilal Javaid via Unsplash CC Licence

16. Moscow, Russia

Population: 13,399,945 (0.95%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 17 of 21
Zhivopisnyy Most, Moscow, Russia. Image © dotzero via Unsplash CC licence

17. Chennai, India

Population: 13,109,989 (2.81%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 15 of 21
Chennai, India. Image © Karl Janisse via Unsplash CC licence

18. Jakarta, Indonesia

Population: 12,545,537 (1.68%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 4 of 21
Jakarta, Indonesia. Image © Fadil Aziz/Getty Images

19. Tianjin, China

Population: 12,361,093 (1.8%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 19 of 21
Tianjin, China. Image © Andy Wang via Unsplash CC licence

20. Johannesburg, South Africa

Population: 12,043,175 (2.88%)

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The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population - Image 16 of 21
Johannesburg, South Africa. Image © Simon Hurry via Unsplash CC licence

Editor's Note: This ranking is based on the latest estimates published by World Population Review (WPR). Because definitions of city proper, metropolitan area, and urban agglomeration vary across countries, population figures are not directly comparable across all urban regions. Cities with extensive suburban populations, such as Tokyo or Jakarta, may therefore appear lower in the ranking than they do under broader metropolitan definitions.

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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "The World's Largest Cities in 2026 by Population" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092474/the-worlds-largest-cities-in-2026-by-population> ISSN 0719-8884

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