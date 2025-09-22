Centre Pompidou to Close for Five-Year Renovation Led by Moreau Kusunoki and Frida Escobedo

Save this picture! Centre Pompidou. Image © Jean-Pierre Dalbéra / Flickr CC BY 2.0

The Centre Pompidou in Paris, designed in 1971 by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, is closing for a major transformation that will take five years. Following an international competition, the renovation has been entrusted to Moreau Kusunoki, in collaboration with Frida Escobedo Studio, alongside AIA Life Designers for the technical components. Initiated in 2020 with the support of France's Ministry of Culture, the project addresses urgent needs, including the removal of asbestos from facades, improved fire safety, enhanced accessibility, and significant upgrades in energy efficiency. The works will require a full closure of the Beaubourg site, with a planned reopening in 2030.

+ 3

Conceived as a "living cultural machine," the Centre Pompidou was both celebrated and contested at its opening due to its radical architecture. The renovation combines technical renewal with architectural reconfiguration. Beyond structural restoration and environmental optimisation, the project aims to rethink visitor circulation, enhance the display of collections, expand the Public Information Library (Bpi), and reaffirm the Centre's multidisciplinary identity. According to Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki, the design concept is guided by four principles: strengthening physical and visual connections between spaces and the city; simplifying pathways for intuitive navigation; activating underused areas through transparency and programmatic convergence; and engaging in a respectful dialogue with the existing building.

The renovation extends to key public areas such as the Piazza, the Forum, and the Agora, where new connections and layouts will foster openness and social interaction. The project also introduces the "New Generation" hub, an inclusive space designed for younger audiences, and reimagines the Public Information Library as a flexible environment integrating exhibitions, collections, and social spaces. The museum galleries and exhibition levels will undergo scenographic updates, while a new rooftop terrace will offer panoramic views over Paris.

Related Article Moreau Kusunoki and Frida Escobedo Studio Undertake Major Renovation of Centre Pompidou in Paris

On the technical side, led by AIA Life Designers, the intervention seeks to restore the building's durability and adaptability, aligning with low-carbon objectives. Works include facade replacement, structural reinforcement, and modernisation of energy, security, and accessibility systems. A large emphasis is placed on reuse and circularity, with strategies for reemployment of construction materials and furniture, as well as the use of recyclable components.

In parallel, the Centre Pompidou will expand its cultural reach. Through the "Constellation" program, its activities will continue across partner venues in France and abroad. In 2026, the Centre Pompidou Francilien – Fabrique de l'Art, a new facility dedicated to creation and conservation, will open in Massy, Essonne. By 2030, the Centre Pompidou aims to reopen as a renewed cultural platform, more porous, accessible, and environmentally conscious, continuing its role as an emblem of experimental architecture and multidisciplinary creation in the heart of Paris.

The Pompidou project also reflects the broader trajectory of its lead architects. Moreau Kusunoki has developed a diverse portfolio that includes Le Berlier, a 50-meter-tall timber tower in Paris' 13th arrondissement combining housing with communal amenities, as well as a proposal for the Guggenheim Museum in Helsinki. Frida Escobedo similarly brings experience from major cultural commissions, including her work on the new modern and contemporary art wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.