Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework

From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework

Subscriber Access

Save

Amidst global economic adjustments and a domestic focus on high-quality development, Shanghai has implemented a strategic shift in its urban development approach—moving from 'incremental expansion' to 'connotative enhancement.' Guided by the concept of a "people-oriented city", Shanghai has elevated urban construction from mere physical space aggregation to a comprehensive endeavor aimed at optimizing functional quality, revitalizing spatial vitality, and boosting residential resilience through urban renewal initiatives. This transformation is framed not merely as a response to resource constraints but also as an intentional approach to urban development principles. Its core proposition lies in: under the policy framework of strictly controlling incremental land use, how to unleash development potential through the "reproduction" of existing spaces.

From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework - Image 2 of 33From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework - Image 3 of 33From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework - Image 4 of 33From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework - Image 5 of 33From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework - More Images+ 28

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "From Expansion to Enhancement: Shanghai's Urban Development Framework" 18 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031298/from-expansion-to-enhancement-shanghais-urban-development-framework> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags