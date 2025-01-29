Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture

Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture

Save

Shanghai, as one of China's most representative global cities, features an architectural vocabulary that seamlessly blends its distinctive "Haipai" (Shanghai style) urban character with an international perspective. The city boasts a rich spatial hierarchy, ranging from the micro-level of alleyways and neighborhoods to the macro-scale of urban planning. From the Suzhou Creek to the Huangpu River, every architectural landmark embodies Shanghai's unique history, culture, and vision for the future.

Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 2 of 32Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 3 of 32Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 4 of 32Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 5 of 32Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - More Images+ 27

As one of China's most dynamic hubs for architectural experimentation, Shanghai brings together projects that span from small-scale urban renewals and community spaces, such as Yongjia Road Pocket Plaza and the redevelopment of the Columbia Circle, to major cultural and commercial hubs like the West Bund Museum and Suhe MixC World. At the same time, the city honors its heritage with historical sites like the Rockbund Building while looking toward the future with iconic skyscrapers such as the Shanghai Tower. Continuously pushing the boundaries of architectural design, Shanghai, vividly narrates the intertwined stories of its diverse cultural identity, architectural aesthetics, and urban evolution, unleashing unparalleled spatial imagination and innovation.

The following list showcases 30 projects highlighting the diversity in its built environment and the renowned architects who have completed projects in the city-state.

Related Article

The 25 Tallest Buildings in the World

Pocket Plaza / Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 22 of 32
© Pingnan Chen

Activity Homes at Yunjin Road / Scenic Architecture

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 19 of 32
© Shengliang Su

Putuo Caoyang Centennial Park / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 18 of 32
© Runzi Zhu

Basdban Coffee Shop / dongqi Design

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 20 of 32
© Raitt Liu

Nice Rice Shanghai Flagship Store / say architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 24 of 32
© Wen Studio

Blue Bottle Coffee Columbia Circle Cafe / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 28 of 32
© Runzi Zhu

ICCF GARDEN / gmp Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 21 of 32
© CreatAR Images

Shanghai Shimao Festival City Renovation / Kokaistudios

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 17 of 32
© Qingshan Wu

Columbia Circle Phase II / XU Studio

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 5 of 32
© Runzi Zhu

Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 3 of 32
© Terrence Zhang

Shangyin Opera House / Christian de Portzamparc

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 13 of 32
© Shao Feng

Shanghai Natural History Museum / Perkins+Will

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 10 of 32
© James and Connor Steinkamp

Long Museum West Bund / Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 29 of 32
© Shengliang Su

Shanghai Modern Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 12 of 32
© Fangfang Tian

West Bund Museum / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 9 of 32
© Simon Menges

Tank Shanghai / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 4 of 32
© Qingshan Wu

Museum of Art Pudong / Atelier Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 14 of 32
© Chen Hao

Shanghai Library East / SHL

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 27 of 32
© Fangfang Tian

Shanghai Astronomy Museum / Ennead Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 7 of 32
© Arch-Exist

Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 32 of 32
© CreatAR Images

Yangpu Riverfront South Section Phase II / DA Landscape + TJAD Original Design Studio

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 16 of 32
© Xiaohui Jin

Play with Nature / DL Atelier

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 15 of 32
© Yumeng Zhu

1000 Trees / Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 23 of 32
© StudioSZ Photo

Green Hill / TJAD Original Design Studio

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 8 of 32
© ZY Architectural Photography

Alibaba Shanghai Campus / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 30 of 32
© Fangfang Tian

ROCKBUND Building Renovation / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 31 of 32
© Fangfang Tian

Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners + Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 11 of 32
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Shanghai West Bund AI Tower & Plaza / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 26 of 32
© Mintwow

Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 25 of 32
© OMA

Shanghai Tower / Gensler

Save this picture!
Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture - Image 2 of 32
© Gensler/Shen Zhonghai

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

Articles
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture" 29 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/164792/architecture-city-guide-shanghai> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Huangpu River and Shanghai skyline at dusk ,China. Image © chuyuss via Shutterstock

上海城市建筑指南：30 个项目展现上海当代建筑的无限可能

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags