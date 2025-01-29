Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture

Save this picture! Huangpu River and Shanghai skyline at dusk ,China. Image © chuyuss via Shutterstock

Shanghai, as one of China's most representative global cities, features an architectural vocabulary that seamlessly blends its distinctive "Haipai" (Shanghai style) urban character with an international perspective. The city boasts a rich spatial hierarchy, ranging from the micro-level of alleyways and neighborhoods to the macro-scale of urban planning. From the Suzhou Creek to the Huangpu River, every architectural landmark embodies Shanghai's unique history, culture, and vision for the future.

As one of China's most dynamic hubs for architectural experimentation, Shanghai brings together projects that span from small-scale urban renewals and community spaces, such as Yongjia Road Pocket Plaza and the redevelopment of the Columbia Circle, to major cultural and commercial hubs like the West Bund Museum and Suhe MixC World. At the same time, the city honors its heritage with historical sites like the Rockbund Building while looking toward the future with iconic skyscrapers such as the Shanghai Tower. Continuously pushing the boundaries of architectural design, Shanghai, vividly narrates the intertwined stories of its diverse cultural identity, architectural aesthetics, and urban evolution, unleashing unparalleled spatial imagination and innovation.

The following list showcases 30 projects highlighting the diversity in its built environment and the renowned architects who have completed projects in the city-state.

