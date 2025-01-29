Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture

Shanghai, as one of China's most representative global cities, features an architectural vocabulary that seamlessly blends its distinctive "Haipai" (Shanghai style) urban character with an international perspective. The city boasts a rich spatial hierarchy, ranging from the micro-level of alleyways and neighborhoods to the macro-scale of urban planning. From the Suzhou Creek to the Huangpu River, every architectural landmark embodies Shanghai's unique history, culture, and vision for the future.
As one of China's most dynamic hubs for architectural experimentation, Shanghai brings together projects that span from small-scale urban renewals and community spaces, such as Yongjia Road Pocket Plaza and the redevelopment of the Columbia Circle, to major cultural and commercial hubs like the West Bund Museum and Suhe MixC World. At the same time, the city honors its heritage with historical sites like the Rockbund Building while looking toward the future with iconic skyscrapers such as the Shanghai Tower. Continuously pushing the boundaries of architectural design, Shanghai, vividly narrates the intertwined stories of its diverse cultural identity, architectural aesthetics, and urban evolution, unleashing unparalleled spatial imagination and innovation.
The following list showcases 30 projects highlighting the diversity in its built environment and the renowned architects who have completed projects in the city-state.
Related ArticleThe 25 Tallest Buildings in the World
Pocket Plaza / Atelier Archmixing
Activity Homes at Yunjin Road / Scenic Architecture
Putuo Caoyang Centennial Park / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects
Basdban Coffee Shop / dongqi Design
Nice Rice Shanghai Flagship Store / say architects
Blue Bottle Coffee Columbia Circle Cafe / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
ICCF GARDEN / gmp Architects
Shanghai Shimao Festival City Renovation / Kokaistudios
Columbia Circle Phase II / XU Studio
Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios
Shangyin Opera House / Christian de Portzamparc
Shanghai Natural History Museum / Perkins+Will
Long Museum West Bund / Atelier Deshaus
Shanghai Modern Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus
West Bund Museum / David Chipperfield Architects
Tank Shanghai / OPEN Architecture
Museum of Art Pudong / Atelier Jean Nouvel
Shanghai Library East / SHL
Shanghai Astronomy Museum / Ennead Architects
Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
Yangpu Riverfront South Section Phase II / DA Landscape + TJAD Original Design Studio
Play with Nature / DL Atelier
1000 Trees / Heatherwick Studio
Green Hill / TJAD Original Design Studio
Alibaba Shanghai Campus / Foster + Partners
ROCKBUND Building Renovation / David Chipperfield Architects
Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners + Heatherwick Studio
Shanghai West Bund AI Tower & Plaza / Nikken Sekkei
Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA
Shanghai Tower / Gensler
You can visit our list of City Guides here.