Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America

Public spaces are more than just physical voids in the urban fabric—they are stages for social interaction, cultural expression, and collective memory. In times of social fragmentation and environmental stress, these spaces can serve as catalysts for healing, offering safe environments where communities can reconnect. Through thoughtful design and participatory processes, public space interventions can rebuild trust, promote mental well-being, and foster a renewed sense of belonging among community members.

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 2 of 12Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 3 of 12Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 4 of 12Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 5 of 12Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - More Images+ 7

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 12 of 12
Parque Pavuna / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico . Image © Douglas Lopes

These public spaces can take various forms depending on the context. Some are large-scale interventions, such as parks, where landscape design and urban equipment create new spaces for the community. Others may be smaller urban design actions, like revitalizing streets and sidewalks through the use of color, sports programs, vegetation, and furniture. Still others may take the form of small-scale installations—a pavilion or structure that, when placed strategically, can foster a cohesive and safe social environment.

In the following examples, we explore projects located in Latin America that illustrate these three approaches to public space design. From expansive parks that reshape neighborhood life to subtle yet impactful improvements in everyday streetscapes, and small-scale installations that activate forgotten corners of the city—each case highlights how design can respond to local needs and foster inclusive, engaging environments, making architecture a powerful tool for healing communities.

Large-Scale: Urban Design Interventions

Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde.

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 8 of 12
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde. Image © Diego González

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 6 of 12
Playón Red / Región Austral . Image © Luis Barandiarán

Conscious Street Intervention / Taller ARQUIURBANO + IAA Studio

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 3 of 12
Intervención Calle Consciente, un jardín de colores / Arquiurbano Taller + IAA Studio . Image © Alejandro Arango

Medium-Scale: Parks and Green Spaces

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 5 of 12
Parque Pavuna / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico . Image © Douglas Lopes

Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 9 of 12
Vergel comunitario, Parque Esmeralda / CAW Arquitectos . Image © Rodrigo Werner

Barrio Tikal Park / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 7 of 12
Parque de Barrio Tikal / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image © Fernando Díaz Vidaurri

Small-Scale: Installations

Inua Installation / Grupo Finca

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 2 of 12
Instalación Inua / Grupo Finca. Image © Alejandro Guirola Ruiz, Joe Abreu Feijo

Volcadero Coral Park, Volcadero Project / University of Tennessee + Universidad Oriente + Arizona State University

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 4 of 12
Parque Coral de Volcadero, Proyecto Volcadero / University of Tennessee + Universidad Oriente + Arizona State University . Image © Roger Cabrera

The Floating Greenhouse / Natura Futura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America - Image 10 of 12
El huerto flotante / Natura Futura + Juan Carlos Bamba . Image Courtesy of Natura Futura

Cite: Paula Pintos. "Public Space as a Tool for Community Healing: Scales of Intervention in Latin America" 11 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028942/public-space-as-a-tool-for-community-healing-scales-of-intervention-in-latin-america> ISSN 0719-8884

