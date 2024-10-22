Architecture for Social Well-Being: 10 Community Centers in Mexico

Save this picture! Community Development Center in Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image

How do community centers emerge? Why do they often represent a need for the appropriation and development of society? In the pursuit of improving the quality of life in the most vulnerable communities, community centers present themselves as an alternative capable of providing healthcare, educational, cultural, and recreational services, along with spaces that contribute to the present and future development of communities. In Mexico, numerous community centers are created and supported by government institutions, civil foundations, or private companies, as well as co-management initiatives that aim to integrate children, youth, adults, and older adults into spaces for gathering, socializing, and recreation, where they can engage in activities from learning to developing individual and collective skills.

According to the definition provided by the UN, community development is defined as "progress aimed at creating conditions of economic and social advancement for the community, with its participation, and the greatest possible reliance on its initiative". Through a study of the needs and demands of communities, community centers consolidate projects that, beyond encouraging the comprehensive development of individuals in collective environments, allow for the regeneration of their locations by improving the quality of life of their inhabitants.

Undoubtedly, poverty, access to education, nutrition, health, housing, and unemployment are just some of the many factors that hinder community development, often placing the population in vulnerable situations and leading them towards social exclusion. The rapid population growth in Mexico has contributed to its current social problems, so how is it possible to counter these challenges through the incorporation of resources, public policies, participation processes, and collective efforts?

On Commitment and Strengthening Community Bonds

Reconciling the interests of communities in the quest to improve quality of life and contribute to social well-being is part of the interventions that shape the horizon of community heritage. By strengthening social identity, a sense of belonging, and the bonds between the area's inhabitants, it is also possible to foster an exchange of knowledge with local communities, as seen in the Jalpa de Méndez Community Development Center in Tabasco, where design technologies are combined with artisanal processes to integrate a new language into the constructive memory of the site’s landscape.

From the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) they aspire to contribute to reducing issues related to poverty, education, health, and insecurity by constructing spaces that promote the strengthening of the social fabric and community life. Just as the Jalpa de Méndez Community Development Center was part of SEDATU's Urban Improvement Program, the Los Mangos Community Center was also included, offering a wide variety of sports, recreational, cultural, and training activities to foster community development.

Beyond the Social Benefit

In addition to offering educational, cultural, recreational, medical, and other services, the role of community centers is capable of demonstrating the integration of multiple uses and functions related to emergencies, natural disasters, or other events. By contributing to the population's education, they can also help improve public safety, and contribute to environmental conservation, among other opportunities. But how does the flexibility and integration of mixed uses contribute to the development of activities in community centers?

One case is the Ruiz Community Center by BGP Arquitectura, a project that acts as a provider of essential products—food, water, and medicine—and basic services for the area, as well as a refuge center in cases of violence, offering aid to people at risk or in emergencies, and serving as a primary care clinic. Furthermore, both the system and construction processes were selected so that the local population could supply labor and materials, promoting not only social but also economic benefits for the community through the project.

Towards the Regeneration of Social Life

The initiative PILARES (Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge) was launched in 2018 by the government of Mexico City aiming to consolidate various community centers distributed in the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods through committed architecture that benefits citizens. With proposals that include classes and workshops for training and support in various disciplines, as well as cultural offerings, spaces for learning, leisure, and social interaction, each project seeks to connect with the location's conditions and social context, integrating the needs and participation of the community.

While there are specific cases such as the PILARES Community Center Valentín Gómez Farías, which focuses on certain users, such as young people who have left formal educational institutions, women needing to strengthen their economic autonomy, and communities without access to adequate cultural and sports facilities, the general premise centers on providing social, educational, and cultural infrastructure to the residents of Mexico City. This includes offering access to computers/internet, as well as multipurpose spaces and flexible areas for social events.

