Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Mexico
  5. Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911

Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911

Save
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911

Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCommunity Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCommunity Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteCommunity Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, BeamCommunity Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Community Center
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: a|911
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CONCRETO CRUZ AZUL, Cemex, MACERE México, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect : Saidee Springall, José Castillo
  • Landscaping : Janisse Cruz, David Díaz, Anahí Toriz
  • Structural Engineer : Oscar Trejo
  • Local Mep Engineering : Gilberto Jocirin
  • Lighting Consutlant : Pablo Gadsden
  • Architects : Iván Cervantes, Facundo Savid, Pedro Tortello, Gerardo Hernández, Karla García, Valerio López
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 14 of 20
Concept
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías is a building located in the Benito Juárez neighborhood in Mexico City, part of an initiative and public policy with the aim of rebuilding the district through committed architecture, a community center that benefits the citizenship.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 16 of 20
Isometric

According to the program, the proposal gives priority to the young population that have abandoned formal educational institutions, to women who need to strengthen their economic autonomy, and to communities that currently do not have access to decent cultural and sports facilities.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 17 of 20
Location

The building is located inside the Rosendo Arnaiz Park, next to the San Antonio metro station, within the limits of the old frontons of the park that were deteriorated and gave rise to crime.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 18 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Onnis Luque

Two lattice walls frame the building at the eastern and western ends of the property, developing inside a reticular enclosure that is distributed in a series of classrooms and educational spaces illuminated and naturally ventilated thanks to a series of north-facing skylights with different heights. The classrooms are connected to each other by a longitudinal walkway, making this a pavilion more than a building.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 19 of 20
Landscaping
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Two gardens at the North and South ends receive the users of the center and function as an extension of the park that houses various programs such as seating areas, reading, and an outdoor forum, creating an educational system where learning is also done outside the center.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Image 20 of 20
Section

The building is interwoven with the park through a noble and balanced gesture between permeability and presence. It is a low-impact architecture, conceptualized on the footprint of what were the park's pediments.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Onnis Luque

The building is intertwined with the history of the context and its typology. Its materiality of partition walls and reinforced concrete columns seeks to remember the social and educational infrastructures of previous decades with a new morphology.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Its central concept is the creation of a new landscape, a horizon with a civic dimension. The horizontality of the lattice walls is contrasted by multiple gestures of verticality: a system of skylights with an expressive force in the environment.

Save this picture!
Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911 - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mexico City, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
a|911
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico
Cite: "Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911" [Centro comunitario Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911] 05 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998977/community-center-pilares-valentin-gomez-farias-a-911> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags