Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma

Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, FacadeSocial Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsSocial Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSocial Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography+ 32

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Community Center
Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico
  • Architects: Palma, Productora
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onnis Luque
  • Productora : Abel Perles, Carlos Bedoya, Víctor Jaime, Wonne Ickx
  • Palma : Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera
  • Team : (Productora) Nicolas Fueyo, Diego Velázquez, Pablo Manjarrez, Fidel Fernández (Palma) Adrián Rámirez, Patricia Gutierrez, Paola Monreal, Marcela Segovia
  • Client : Gobierno de la Ciudad de México
  • Construction : Grupo BVG
  • City : Ciudad de Mexico
  • Country : Mexico
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. PILARES are small neighborhood hubs that provide social, educational, and cultural infrastructure to residents of Mexico City. An initiative implemented by the Mayor of Mexico City, these Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge (PILARES, for its acronym in Spanish), provide local residents access to computers and internet, workshop spaces (carpentry, silk-screen printing, dark room, etc.) and flexible rooms for public gatherings. More than 250 PILARES are planned for Mexico City, and a small part of those were commissioned to architects with a distinguished trajectory.

Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows
© Onnis Luque
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque

Designed as a collaboration between Mexican offices PRODUCTORA and Palma, the 2-story and 440 m2 structure takes advantage of the physical characteristics of the lot, a small wedge of land in the Center of the Magdelana Contreras borough towards the south-west of Mexico City. The introduction of a perfectly level upper floor creates a stark contrast with our site’s sloping topography. While the lower level digs into the ground, the upper level consists of a dynamic composition of blue boxes with diverse proportions and apertures, creating the required variety of interior spatial qualities.

Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Onnis Luque
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Onnis Luque
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Onnis Luque
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography
Model
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Image 22 of 32
Model
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Image 30 of 32
Plan
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Image 32 of 32
Section
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, Brick
Model
Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Onnis Luque

Understanding the severe budget restrictions and little influence we would have on the construction, we designed a simple steel structure: a sturdy framework with generous floor heights that could be adapted over time. The lower-level digs into the ground. It is open and transparent and includes covered outdoor areas where neighbors can shelter from the rain or sun, even when the building is closed. The upper level is claded with industrial insulated panels rendered in a blue textured stucco: a rough application with a DYI feel (almost like a papier-mâché) that expresses the hands-on attitude of the workshops. The effective and basic construction techniques applied made our PILARES project the only of those specific commissions to be finished within budget and time.

Social Infrastructure Pilares Priani / PRODUCTORA + Palma - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

PRODUCTORA
PALMA
Steel

