DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 7 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 2 of 35DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 3 of 35DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 4 of 35DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 5 of 35DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
  • Architects: AIDIA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3358 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rolando Rodriguez Leal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Basaltex, Cemex, Comex, Construlita, Grupo JOBEN
  • Lead Architects: Rolando Rodriguez Leal, Natalia Wrzask
  • Project Leader: Jose Luis Mulás
  • Project Team: Nitze Magaña, Ernesto Pinto, Aranzazu Sánchez, Cecilia Simón
  • Structure: Project & Calc
  • Program: Community Center
  • Client: SEDATU
  • Country: Mexico
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 2 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

Text description provided by the architects. Centro DIF is a community center in the heart of San Pedro Comitancillo, a small town in Oaxaca in the Istmo de Tehuantepec region. This intervention replaces a deteriorated single-level facility where care was provided to the community in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. 

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 3 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 4 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

Adapting the architectural program to a 212m² plot of land has been a real challenge; In the first instance we have decided to divide the program into two levels to decongest the ground floor using an L-shaped layout. By moving part of the program to the second level we have gained free area that has allowed us to articulate the rest of the program.

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 8 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 28 of 35
Section 02

Access from the street is defined by a discreet pedestrian door that leads to a narrow hallway and later to a central patio flanked by a staircase. This patio is adjacent to a double-height, semi-open, covered area that functions as a flexible space for events, workshops and meetings, although its main use is as a public dining room. The kitchen is adjacent to this space from where you can access a food warehouse and pantries that are distributed to the population in emergency situations. On the second floor there is a meeting room, two offices and the management office. 

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 9 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 24 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 10 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

Our approach was based on defining 5 transverse bays along the site, each crowned by a concrete vault. The facades are covered with pigmented concrete lattices with variable openings that filter light, reduce thermal gains and give privacy to the offices and consulting rooms. The spaces are filled with natural light that enters from the top of the vaults, minimizing the need for artificial lighting.

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 14 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 5 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

The project plays with different textures and shades of concrete, the curvilinear elements such as the body of the staircase and the vaults have a smooth semi-polished finish in a terracotta tone, while the orthogonal volumes are finished with a fluted formwork in an earthy tone. Finally, the perimeter fences were bordered with pigmented concrete block in a rustic and textured finish that acts as a backdrop for the vegetation accents. These stone textures are enriched with carpentry details in parota wood, and with ironwork with a rustic tone for the railings and window frames.

DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 22 of 35
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

As a whole, the building seeks to be a game of textures and geometric patterns that maximize the play of light and shadows. As the sun moves across the sky, the lattice produces an intricate play of shadows that travel projected across the different surfaces of the building.

Project location

Address:San Pedro Comitancillo, Oaxaca, Mexico

AIDIA STUDIO
Concrete

Cite: "DIF Comitancillo Center / Fabian Tan Architect" [Centro DIF Comitancillo / AIDIA STUDIO] 01 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018178/dif-comitancillo-center-fabian-tan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

