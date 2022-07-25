We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsRuiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, ArchRuiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyRuiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Community Center
Mexico
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The Community Development Center project aims to be a place to attend the necessities of a high marginated area by offering educational, legal and medical services, and a community dining room; it also could be used as a distribution point for food and supplies in case of natural disasters. The project is organized in three parallel volumes in an East-West orientation to reduce sun exposition directly on the facades and the heat gain it implies, and it is distributed in one single level to guarantee universal accessibility.

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Beam
© Jaime Navarro
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Column, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

The constructive process in all the building uses handcrafted brick produced in the area to support local economy. The brick is exposed as a finished wall to reduce the construction and maintenance costs of the building through the years. The concrete reinforcement elements of the building are also covered in brick to maintain the visual continuity of the surfaces

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam, Brick, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Image 11 of 14
Ground floor plan
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Image 14 of 14
Sección longitudinal
Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

The floors are in exposed concrete and are part of the same structural foundation slab. The ceiling is made with catalan vaults, also in brick, with a superior concrete slab protecting the brick from any kind of deterioration or weathering. The project is providing support to everyday activities for the people in the area and to any contingency for all the community while looking to improve the urban development in the town.

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro

In a highly marginated area in the middle of the mountains and far away from main cities, the project proposes a complex that can be used as a supplier point for basic products – food, water, medicines – and services to the area, being also a shelter to people in conditions of violence – by the family or the town – and to provide support in case of risk or emergency situations. Besides, it offers a first medical contact clinic. El constructive process and materials were selected to allow that the same inhabitants of this place in the country could participate as suppliers of material or in the construction of the building, this looking to keep the benefits of the project not only in a social level but also in the economy of the town.

Ruiz Community Center / bgp arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

Address:Ruiz, Nayarit, Mexico

About this office
bgp arquitectura
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico
